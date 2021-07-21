After collecting resident input and opinions, the Allen Township Board of Supervisors has authorized Borough Manager Ilene Eckhart to start soliciting bids for their 2022 Trash and Recycling Services Contract. The motion was made during the supervisors’ July 13 meeting.

The township has been contracted with Advanced Disposal since August 2019. The contract will end in June 2022. Supervisors admitted they did not read the current contract as closely as they should have in the past, which led to some resident complaints regarding the amount of trash that could or could not be put out for pickup.

Eckhart has previously asked Advanced to grant the township a one-year extension under the current contract terms, but Advanced rejected this request due to financial reasons.

In the request for bids, supervisors asked Eckhart to ask applicants to price out the contract amount based on different bag limits to avoid a similar controversy as in the past. Supervisor Gary Behler said he would like to see options for three bags, six bags, and unlimited bags. He also said he would be willing to allow haulers to break collections into zones if that lowers the price of the contract.

“We can put some flexibility into this contract,” said Eckhart. “[And see] what level of service is acceptable.”

Behler added that he would like to see contracts that last at least three to five years “so we are not in the same boat in another year.”

Supervisor Dale Hassler agreed. He added that five years may be too far into the future and limit the number of bids the township gets, but he would like to see a contract that lasts at least three years.

Eckhart said she expects haulers like Waste Management, Republic Services, JP Mascaro, and several out-of-state haulers to submit bids.

In other news, supervisors authorized the advertisement of two new municipal positions: a full-time assistant manager and a full-time administrative assistant.

The individual hired in the assistant manager role is expected to fill the manager role held by Eckhart when she retires within the next several years. Hiring early will allow her the time she needs to train this individual in the workings of the township.

“I do not think a lot of people realize how hard a manager position is,” said Behler.

In addition to being manager, Eckhart also serves as township secretary and zoning officer.

“It is imperative to find the right person to fill her shoes,” Behler added.

The next Allen Township Board of Supervisors meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 27 at the Allen Township Fire Company.