Residents of Renaissance Senior Homes in Northampton dawned Hawaiian shirts, colorful leis, and even some grass skirts as the sights, sounds, and smells of an island luau came to Washington Avenue on Saturday, August 28.

The over 30 residents and dozens of staff members at the nursing home had reason to celebrate: since the start of the pandemic, there has not been a single COVID case in the Northampton Renaissance community.

Rose Yanger, Renaissance administrative assistant, credited the staff for this remarkable feat. Their hard work kept residents not only safe, but happy, even when residents could not see their children, grandchildren, and other loved ones.

“The staff loves the residents as their own family,” said Yanger. Bingo, crafts, senior-cise, and even therapy dog visits were held for residents to help keep them busy.

But with residents vaccinated, staff felt it was time to bring families together again. For the first time in a year and a half, residents and their loved ones could eat together, catch up, and enjoy each other’s company.

Over 75 family members attended the outdoor event. There was music, a pig roast, and a spread of food and homemade desserts that could rival any island resort spread. There was also karaoke, a best-dressed contest, and plenty of laughs. Even the slight drizzle could not dampen the high spirits.

“Everyone is smiling,” said Yanger as she watched the scene around her.