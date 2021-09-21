Allen Township supervisors on Tuesday, September 14, voiced displeasure with road work performed on Radar Drive. As a result, they refused to release the full security amount to Rockefeller Lehigh Valley, developers of the warehouse complex along Radar Drive and Willowbrook Road.

Township engineer Stan Wojciechowski said he has concerns with the striping on Willowbrook Road, an infiltration basin on the property, and, primarily, paving performed on Radar Drive. He said the wearing course has not been properly bound to the road’s binder course, leading to cracks on the 800-foot section of road. This is an issue the township has alerted the developer to several times.

Although Rockefeller has asked Radar Drive to remain a private road, it connects to a public township road.

“We as a township would want that up to par,” said Supervisor Gary Behler.

The township is withholding security of $1.1 million, which Wojciechowski said is “more than enough” to fix Radar Drive should the property owner continue to refuse to. Roughly $91,200 was released to Rockefeller.

In other news, supervisors passed a resolution that would allow the township to apply for the Lehigh/Northampton County LSA grant. If funds are awarded, they would go toward sanitary sewer cleaning and televising equipment.

Supervisors also approved the township’s participation in the Northampton County Community Development Block Grant Program. This funding would be used for ADA needs.

“We should take every [grant] opportunity we can,” said Supervisor Dale Hassler.

Finally, supervisors approved trick-or-treat for Sunday, October 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. The rain date will be on November 1.

The next Board of Supervisors meeting will be held on Tuesday, September 28 at 7 p.m. at the Allen Township Fire Company.