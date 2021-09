HALLOWEEN PARADES

Bangor- Thursday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.

Bath- Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.

Catty/North Catty- Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.

City of Bethlehem- Sunday, Oct. 31 at 2 p.m.

Coplay- Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.

Easton Phillipsburg- Sunday, Oct. 24 at 3 p.m.

Hellertown Borough- Sunday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m.

Nazareth – Saturday, Oct. 16 at 1 p.m.

Northampton Jack Frost- Saturday, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m.

Northern Lehigh – Saturday, Oct. 30 at 6 p.m.

Whitehall- Thursday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.

TRICK-OR-TREAT

Allen Township- Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Bangor Borough- Sunday, Oct. 31 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Bath Borough- Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Bethlehem City- Friday, Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Bethlehem Township- Friday, Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Bushkill Township- Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Catty Borough- Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Chapman Borough- Check back for confirmation

Coplay- Friday, Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m.

East Allen Township- Check back for confirmation

East Bangor Borough- Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Easton City- Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Forks Township- Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Freemansburg Borough- Friday, Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Glendon Borough- N/A

Hanover Township- Friday, Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Hellertown Borough- Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Lehigh Township- Friday, Oct. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Lower Mount Bethel Township- Sunday, Oct. 31 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Lower Nazareth Township- Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Lower Saucon Township- Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Moore Township- Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Nazareth Borough- Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

North Catty Borough- Saturday, Oct. 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Northampton Borough- Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Palmer Township- Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Pen Argyl Borough- Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Plainfield Township- Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Portland Borough- Check back for confirmation

Roseto Borough- Sunday, Oct. 31 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Stockertown Borough- Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Tatamy Borough- Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Upper Mount Bethel Township- Check back for confirmation

Upper Nazareth Township- Check back for confirmation

Walnutport/Slatington- Wednesday, Oct. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Washington Township- Sunday, Oct. 31 from 2 to 5 p.m.

West Easton Borough- Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Williams Township- Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Wilson Borough- Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Wind Gap Borough- Sunday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

FESTIVE EVENTS

2nd Annual Harvest & Haunts presented by the George Taylor House- Saturday, Oct. 30 at 35 S. Front St. in Catty. Check back FMI.

9th Annual Becky’s Drive-In Trunk or Treat- Saturday, Oct. 9 starting 4 p.m. An additional Trunk or Treat will be held Saturday, Oct. 16.

A Day Along the Walnutport Canal- Sunday, Oct. 17 from noon to 5 p.m. Rain or shine. Sponsored by Walnutport Canal Assoc.

Autumnfest- Sunday, Oct. 10 in North Catty Borough.

Bath Community Campfire- Saturday, Oct. 23 from 7 to 10 p.m., Firefighter Memorial Park, Bath.

Nazareth Fall Festival- Saturday, Oct. 16 from 2 to 6 p.m. in Nazareth.

Northampton Area Food Bank Halloween Walk-A-Thon- Saturday, Oct. 30 at 9 a.m. Meet at Northampton Area Food Bank.

Octoberfest at Bangor Memorial Park- Saturday, Oct. 16 from 4 to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 17 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Bangor Memorial Park. Local food, vendors, drinks, pumpkin carving contest.

Oh My Gourd Fall Vendor Fest- Saturday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Robinson Ave., Pen Argyl.