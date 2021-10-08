Municipality: Lower Nazareth Township
Road name: PA 33/PA 248 Interchange and PA 33/Hecktown Road Interchange
Between: – and –
Type of work: Construction
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Ramps will be closed and detoured at both interchanges for pavement rehabilitation work. Detours will be 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Closure and detour are as follows.
Oct. 8 to Oct. 11 – Hecktown Road to PA 33 South
Oct. 12 to Oct. 15 – Hecktown Road to PA 33 North
Detours –
PA 33/PA 248 Interchange
PA 248 to PA 33 South – Use PA 248 North to Main Street (Tatamy) Exit to PA 248 South
PA 33 North to PA 248 – Continue on PA 248 North to Main Street (Tatamy) to PA 33 South to PA 248
PA 33 South to PA 248 – Continue on PA 33 South to Hecktown Road Exit to PA 33 North to PA 248
PA 248 to PA 33 North – Use PA 248 Ramp to PA 33 South to Hecktown Road Exit to PA 33 North
PA 33/Hecktown Road Interchange
Hecktown Road to PA 33 South – Use Hecktown Ramp to PA 33 North to PA 248 Exit to PA 33 South
PA 33 South to Hecktown Road – Continue on PA 33 South to US 22 Interchange to PA 33 North Exit to Hecktown Road
PA 33 North to Hecktown Road – Continue on PA 33 North to PA 248 Exit to PA 33 South to Hecktown Road
Hecktown Road to PA 33 North – Use Hecktown Road Ramp to PA 33 South to US 22 Interchange to PA 33 North Exit
Start date: Oct. 8
Est completion date: Oct. 15
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Williams Township/Lower Saucon
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 75 (To PA 611) and Exit 67 (PA 412)
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restrictions in both directions.
Start date: Oct. 12
Est completion date: Oct. 15
Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 8 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon Township
Road name: Lower Saucon Road
Between: Easton Road and Apple Butter Road
Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Oct. 12
Est completion date: Oct. 12
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon/Williams
Road name: Easton Road/Raubsville Road
Between: Ringhoffer and Durham Road
Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Oct. 13
Est completion date: Oct. 13
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Beth, Lower Saucon, Williams
Road name: Apple Butter Road/Lower Saucon Road/Island Park Road
Between: Shimmersville Road and Berger Road
Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Oct. 14
Est completion date: Oct. 15
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: East Allen Township
Road name: Old Carriage Road
Between: Airport Road and Howertown Road
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Oct. 12
Est completion date: Oct. 15
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lehigh Township
Road name: Walnut Drive
Between: Lehigh Drive and Elm Road
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Oct. 12
Est completion date: Oct. 13
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Valley View Drive
Between: Monocacy Drive and Pheasant Drive
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Oct. 14
Est completion date: Oct. 15
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Hokendauqua Road
Between: Pheasant Drive and Community Drive
Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Oct. 12
Est completion date: Oct. 15
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield, Bangor
Road name: PA 191
Between: Mud Run Road and PA 512
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Oct. 12
Est completion date: Oct. 15
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield Township
Road name: PA 512
Between: Bushkill Center Road and Jacobsburg Road
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Oct. 11
Est completion date: Oct. 12
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Upper Mount Bethel
Road name: River Road
Between: PA 611 and Pine Tree Lane
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Oct. 14
Est completion date: Oct. 15
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Hanover Township
Road name: PA 512
Between: Locust Road and Jaindl Blvd.
Type of work: Utility Work
Work being done by: Local Utility
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging for UGI gas main work.
Start date: Oct. 4
Est completion date: Oct. 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
