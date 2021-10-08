Municipality:  Lower Nazareth Township

Road name:  PA 33/PA 248 Interchange and PA 33/Hecktown Road Interchange 

Between:  – and –

Type of work:  Construction

Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction:  Nighttime

Restriction:  Ramps will be closed and detoured at both interchanges for pavement rehabilitation work. Detours will be 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Closure and detour are as follows.

Oct. 8 to Oct. 11 – Hecktown Road to PA 33 South

Oct. 12 to Oct. 15 – Hecktown Road to PA 33 North

 

Detours –

 

PA 33/PA 248 Interchange 

PA 248 to PA 33 South  – Use PA 248 North to Main Street (Tatamy) Exit to PA 248 South

PA 33 North to PA 248 – Continue on PA 248 North to Main Street (Tatamy) to PA 33 South to PA 248

PA 33 South to PA 248 – Continue on PA 33 South to Hecktown Road Exit to PA 33 North to PA 248

PA 248 to PA 33 North – Use PA 248 Ramp to PA 33 South to Hecktown Road Exit to PA 33 North 

PA 33/Hecktown Road Interchange

Hecktown Road to PA 33 South – Use Hecktown Ramp to PA 33 North to PA 248 Exit to PA 33 South 

PA 33 South to Hecktown Road – Continue on PA 33 South to US 22 Interchange to PA 33 North Exit to Hecktown Road

PA 33 North to Hecktown Road – Continue on PA 33 North to PA 248 Exit to PA 33 South to Hecktown Road

Hecktown Road to PA 33 North  – Use Hecktown Road Ramp to PA 33 South to US 22 Interchange to PA 33 North Exit 

Start date:  Oct. 8

Est completion date:  Oct. 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays?  No

 

Municipality:  Williams Township/Lower Saucon

Road name:  Interstate 78

Between:  Exit 75 (To PA 611) and Exit 67 (PA 412)

Type of work:  Pothole Patching

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Nighttime

Restriction:  Lane restrictions in both directions. 

Start date:  Oct. 12

Est completion date:  Oct. 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 8 a.m. 

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Lower Saucon Township

Road name:  Lower Saucon Road

Between:  Easton Road and Apple Butter Road

Type of work:  Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. 

Start date:  Oct. 12

Est completion date:  Oct. 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Lower Saucon/Williams

Road name:  Easton Road/Raubsville Road

Between:  Ringhoffer and Durham Road

Type of work:  Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. 

Start date:  Oct. 13

Est completion date: Oct. 13

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  City of Beth, Lower Saucon, Williams

Road name:  Apple Butter Road/Lower Saucon Road/Island Park Road

Between:  Shimmersville Road and Berger Road

Type of work:  Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. 

Start date: Oct. 14

Est completion date: Oct. 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  East Allen Township

Road name:  Old Carriage Road

Between:  Airport Road and Howertown Road

Type of work:  Pothole Patching

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. 

Start date: Oct. 12

Est completion date: Oct. 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Lehigh Township

Road name:  Walnut Drive

Between:  Lehigh Drive and Elm Road

Type of work:  Drainage

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. 

Start date:  Oct. 12

Est completion date: Oct. 13

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Moore Township

Road name:  Valley View Drive

Between:  Monocacy Drive and Pheasant Drive

Type of work:  Drainage

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. 

Start date:  Oct. 14

Est completion date: Oct. 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Moore Township

Road name:  Hokendauqua Road

Between:  Pheasant Drive and Community Drive

Type of work:  Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. 

Start date:  Oct. 12

Est completion date: Oct. 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Plainfield, Bangor

Road name:  PA 191

Between:  Mud Run Road and PA 512

Type of work:  Pothole Patching

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. 

Start date:  Oct. 12

Est completion date: Oct. 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Plainfield Township

Road name:  PA 512

Between:  Bushkill Center Road and Jacobsburg Road

Type of work:  Drainage

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. 

Start date:  Oct. 11

Est completion date:  Oct. 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Upper Mount Bethel

Road name:  River Road

Between:  PA 611 and Pine Tree Lane

Type of work:  Drainage

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. 

Start date: Oct. 14

Est completion date: Oct. 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Hanover Township

Road name:  PA 512

Between:  Locust Road and Jaindl Blvd. 

Type of work:  Utility Work

Work being done by:  Local Utility

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging for UGI gas main work. 

Start date: Oct. 4

Est completion date: Oct. 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Will rain cause delays?  No

 

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow regional PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAAllentown. 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here