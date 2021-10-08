Municipality: Lower Nazareth Township

Road name: PA 33/PA 248 Interchange and PA 33/Hecktown Road Interchange

Between: – and –

Type of work: Construction

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Ramps will be closed and detoured at both interchanges for pavement rehabilitation work. Detours will be 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Closure and detour are as follows.

Oct. 8 to Oct. 11 – Hecktown Road to PA 33 South

Oct. 12 to Oct. 15 – Hecktown Road to PA 33 North

Detours –

PA 33/PA 248 Interchange

PA 248 to PA 33 South – Use PA 248 North to Main Street (Tatamy) Exit to PA 248 South

PA 33 North to PA 248 – Continue on PA 248 North to Main Street (Tatamy) to PA 33 South to PA 248

PA 33 South to PA 248 – Continue on PA 33 South to Hecktown Road Exit to PA 33 North to PA 248

PA 248 to PA 33 North – Use PA 248 Ramp to PA 33 South to Hecktown Road Exit to PA 33 North

PA 33/Hecktown Road Interchange

Hecktown Road to PA 33 South – Use Hecktown Ramp to PA 33 North to PA 248 Exit to PA 33 South

PA 33 South to Hecktown Road – Continue on PA 33 South to US 22 Interchange to PA 33 North Exit to Hecktown Road

PA 33 North to Hecktown Road – Continue on PA 33 North to PA 248 Exit to PA 33 South to Hecktown Road

Hecktown Road to PA 33 North – Use Hecktown Road Ramp to PA 33 South to US 22 Interchange to PA 33 North Exit

Start date: Oct. 8

Est completion date: Oct. 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Williams Township/Lower Saucon

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 75 (To PA 611) and Exit 67 (PA 412)

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restrictions in both directions.

Start date: Oct. 12

Est completion date: Oct. 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 8 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon Township

Road name: Lower Saucon Road

Between: Easton Road and Apple Butter Road

Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Oct. 12

Est completion date: Oct. 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon/Williams

Road name: Easton Road/Raubsville Road

Between: Ringhoffer and Durham Road

Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Oct. 13

Est completion date: Oct. 13

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: City of Beth, Lower Saucon, Williams

Road name: Apple Butter Road/Lower Saucon Road/Island Park Road

Between: Shimmersville Road and Berger Road

Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Oct. 14

Est completion date: Oct. 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: East Allen Township

Road name: Old Carriage Road

Between: Airport Road and Howertown Road

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Oct. 12

Est completion date: Oct. 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lehigh Township

Road name: Walnut Drive

Between: Lehigh Drive and Elm Road

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Oct. 12

Est completion date: Oct. 13

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Valley View Drive

Between: Monocacy Drive and Pheasant Drive

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Oct. 14

Est completion date: Oct. 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Hokendauqua Road

Between: Pheasant Drive and Community Drive

Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Oct. 12

Est completion date: Oct. 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield, Bangor

Road name: PA 191

Between: Mud Run Road and PA 512

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Oct. 12

Est completion date: Oct. 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield Township

Road name: PA 512

Between: Bushkill Center Road and Jacobsburg Road

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Oct. 11

Est completion date: Oct. 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Upper Mount Bethel

Road name: River Road

Between: PA 611 and Pine Tree Lane

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Oct. 14

Est completion date: Oct. 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Hanover Township

Road name: PA 512

Between: Locust Road and Jaindl Blvd.

Type of work: Utility Work

Work being done by: Local Utility

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging for UGI gas main work.

Start date: Oct. 4

Est completion date: Oct. 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

