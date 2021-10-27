During their meeting on Monday, October 25, the Moore Township Planning Commission discussed two land development plans and administrative business.

First, the planning commission provided an update on the proposed business center near Water’s Edge at Southmoore Golf Course. The applicants were granted an extension until Feb. 28, 2022, which will allow them to revise and resubmit their plans in accordance with the extensive review by engineer Kevin Horvath.

The revisions are expected to be completed by mid-November, and the planning commission will review the resubmitted plan at their meeting in January.

Township Solicitor David Backenstoe reminded the public that the resubmitted plan will not be subject to the warehouse ordinance passed on September 9. The only way the Southmoore plan would be subject to that ordinance is if the plan is substantially different at its core.

The other land development plan discussed pertained to Wheel Collision Center.

At the last planning commission meeting, they presented their plan for a 6,000 square-foot storage unit behind their property on Moorestown Drive. During that meeting, the applicant and commission discussed the buffer requirements in the area.

A motion to grant a waiver that would allow Wheel Collision Center to submit their preliminary and final plans together was approved by the planning commission. This was followed by another motion granting conditional approval for the project. The plan will be on the Board of Supervisors’ November 4 meeting agenda.

The Planning Commission reluctantly accepted the resignation of member Joseph Santostefano, effective October 15.

Also discussed was meeting dates for November and December. The next planning commission meeting is scheduled for November 22 at 7 p.m. in the township building, 2491 Community Dr., while the December meeting was canceled.