Municipality:  Lower Nazareth Township

Road name:  PA 33/PA 248 Interchange and PA 33/Hecktown Road Interchange 

Between:  – and –

Type of work:  Construction

Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction:  Nighttime

Restriction:  Ramps will be closed and detoured at both interchanges for pavement rehabilitation work. Detours will be 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Closure and detour are as follows.

Nov. 1 – PA 248 to PA 33 South

Nov. 2 – PA 33 South to PA 248

Nov. 3 – PA 33 North to PA 248

Nov. 4 – PA 248 to PA 33 North 

Detours –

PA 33/PA 248 Interchange 

PA 248 to PA 33 South  – Use PA 248 North to Main Street (Tatamy) Exit to PA 248 South

PA 33 North to PA 248 – Continue on PA 248 North to Main Street (Tatamy) to PA 33 South to PA 248

PA 33 South to PA 248 – Continue on PA 33 South to Hecktown Road Exit to PA 33 North to PA 248

PA 248 to PA 33 North – Use PA 248 Ramp to PA 33 South to Hecktown Road Exit to PA 33 North  

PA 33/Hecktown Road Interchange

Hecktown Road to PA 33 South – Use Hecktown Ramp to PA 33 North to PA 248 Exit to PA 33 South 

PA 33 South to Hecktown Road – Continue on PA 33 South to US 22 Interchange to PA 33 North Exit to Hecktown Road

PA 33 North to Hecktown Road – Continue on PA 33 North to PA 248 Exit to PA 33 South to Hecktown Road

Hecktown Road to PA 33 North  – Use Hecktown Road Ramp to PA 33 South to US 22 Interchange to PA 33 North Exit  

Start date: Nov. 1

Est completion date:  Nov. 4

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays?  No

 

Municipality:  Allen Township

Road name:  PA 329

Between:  Cherryville Road and Howertown Road

Type of work:  Inspection

Work being done by:  PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Eastbound lane restriction. 

Start date:  Nov. 3

Est completion date: Nov. 3

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  City of Easton

Road name:  PA 33 

Between:  Freemansburg Avenue and I-78 

Type of work:  Inspection

Work being done by:  PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Southbound lane restriction on Nov. 6 and Nov. 8

Northbound lane restriction on Nov. 7 and Nov. 9.

Start date:  Nov. 6

Est completion date:  Nov. 9

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Bethlehem Township

Road name:  PA 33

Between:  William Penn Highway and US 22

Type of work:  Inspection

Work being done by:  PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Southbound lane restriction. 

Start date:  Nov. 8

Est completion date:  Nov. 8

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  City of Bethlehem 

Road name:  Apple Butter Road/Lower Saucon Road/Island Park Road

Between:  Shimmersville Road and Berger Road

Type of work:  Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. 

Start date: Nov. 1

Est completion date: Nov. 3

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Bethlehem Township

Road name:  Freemansburg Avenue

Between:  Willow Park Road and Wagner Drive

Type of work:  Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. 

Start date: Nov. 4

Est completion date: Nov. 5

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  East Allen Township

Road name:  PA 329/Nor Bath Highway

Between:  West Main Street and Airport Road

Type of work:  Drainage

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. 

Start date: Nov. 1

Est completion date: Nov. 5

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Lehigh Township

Road name:  PA 248  

Between:  Timberline Road and Carbon County Line

Type of work:  Drainage

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. 

Start date: Nov. 1

Est completion date: Nov. 5

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Allen Township

Road name:  Walnut Drive

Between:  Main Street and Elm Road

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. 

Start date:  Nov. 1

Est completion date: Nov. 5

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Lower Nazareth

Road name:  PA 248  

Between:  Broad Street and Newburg Road

Type of work:  Pothole Patching

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. 

Start date: Nov. 1

Est completion date: Nov. 5

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Allen Township

Road name:  PA 329/Nor Bath Highway

Between:  Cherryville Road and Howertown Road

Type of work:  Inspection

Work being done by:  PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. 

Start date: Nov. 3

Est completion date: Nov. 3

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Lower Nazareth Township

Road name:  PA 191 

Between:  High Street and Sullivan Trail

Type of work:  Pothole Patching

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. 

Start date: Nov. 1

Est completion date: Nov. 5

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Upper Mount Bethel

Road name:  Richmond Road

Between:  PA 611 and Martins Creek Belvidere Hwy

Type of work:  Drainage

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging. 

Start date: Nov. 1

Est completion date: Nov. 5

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Bethlehem Township 

Road name:  US 22

Between:  PA 191 and PA 33

Type of work:  Inspection

Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction:  Nighttime

Restriction:  Lane restriction in both directions for surveying work. Please use caution. 

Start date: Nov. 15

Est completion date: Nov. 18

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays?  No 

