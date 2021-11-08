submitted by Sean Brown, PennDOT
Municipality: City of Bethlehem
Road name: PA 378
Between: Puggy Lane and Koehler Drive
Type of work: Utility Work
Work being done by: Local Utility
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging for UGI gas main work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: Nov. 8
Est completion date: Nov. 11
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Municipality: Bethlehem Twp.
Road name: US 22
Between: PA 191 and PA 33
Type of work: Inspection
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for surveying work. Please use caution.
Start date: Nov. 15
Est completion date: Nov. 18
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Nazareth Borough
Road name: PA 191
Between: Center Street and East Lawn
Type of work: Utility Work
Work being done by: Local Utility
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions for UGI utility work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: Nov. 8
Est completion date: Dec. 3
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Forks Township
Road name: Bushkill Park Drive
Between: Tatamy Road and Ardt Road
Type of work: Utility Work
Work being done by: Local Utility
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions for water main work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: Nov. 8
Est completion date: Dec. 31
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Glendon Borough, City of Bethlehem, Lower Saucon and Williams Townships
Road name: Apple Butter Road/Lower Saucon Road/Island Park Road
Between: Shimersville Road and Main Street
Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: Nov. 8
Est completion date: Nov. 12
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: PA 33
Between: Freemansburg Avenue and Interstate 78
Type of work: Inspection
Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions on PA 33 north and south. Expect significant delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: Nov. 8
Est completion date: Nov. 9
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Glendon Borough, City of Bethlehem, Lower Saucon and Williams Townships
Road name: Apple Butter Road/Lower Saucon Road/Island Park Road
Between: Shimersville Road and Main Street
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: Nov. 12
Est completion date: Nov. 12
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lehigh Township
Road name: Walnut Drive/Kreidersville Road
Between: Church Road and Elm Road
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: Nov. 9
Est completion date: Nov. 12
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Change/Update: **No work on Nov. 11 due to the holiday **
Municipality: Lehigh Township
Road name: PA 248/Lehigh Drive
Between: Timberline Drive and Carbon County Line
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: Nov. 9
Est completion date: Nov. 12
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Change/Update: ** No work on Nov. 11 due to the holiday **
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Grouse Drive
Between: PA 248 and PA 987
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: Nov. 9
Est completion date: Nov. 12
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Change/Update: ** No work on Nov. 11 due to the holiday **
Municipality: Washington, Lower Mount Bethel and Upper Mount Bethel Townships
Road name: Richmond Road/Five Points Richmond Road
Between: PA 611 and Park Road
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: Nov. 8
Est completion date: Nov. 12
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Change/Update: ** No work on Nov. 11 due to the holiday **
Municipality: Upper Mount Bethel Township
Road name: PA 191
Between: Mountain Road and Walnut Street
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: Nov. 8
Est completion date: Nov. 12
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Change/Update: ** No work on Nov. 11 due to the holiday **
Subscribe to PennDOT news in Berks, Carbon, Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton, and Schuylkill counties at www.penndot.gov/District5
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.