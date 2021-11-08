submitted by Sean Brown, PennDOT

Municipality: City of Bethlehem

Road name: PA 378

Between: Puggy Lane and Koehler Drive

Type of work: Utility Work

Work being done by: Local Utility

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging for UGI gas main work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: Nov. 8

Est completion date: Nov. 11

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Municipality: Bethlehem Twp.

Road name: US 22

Between: PA 191 and PA 33

Type of work: Inspection

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for surveying work. Please use caution.

Start date: Nov. 15

Est completion date: Nov. 18

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Nazareth Borough

Road name: PA 191

Between: Center Street and East Lawn

Type of work: Utility Work

Work being done by: Local Utility

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions for UGI utility work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: Nov. 8

Est completion date: Dec. 3

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Forks Township

Road name: Bushkill Park Drive

Between: Tatamy Road and Ardt Road

Type of work: Utility Work

Work being done by: Local Utility

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions for water main work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: Nov. 8

Est completion date: Dec. 31

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Glendon Borough, City of Bethlehem, Lower Saucon and Williams Townships

Road name: Apple Butter Road/Lower Saucon Road/Island Park Road

Between: Shimersville Road and Main Street

Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: Nov. 8

Est completion date: Nov. 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: PA 33

Between: Freemansburg Avenue and Interstate 78

Type of work: Inspection

Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions on PA 33 north and south. Expect significant delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: Nov. 8

Est completion date: Nov. 9

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Glendon Borough, City of Bethlehem, Lower Saucon and Williams Townships

Road name: Apple Butter Road/Lower Saucon Road/Island Park Road

Between: Shimersville Road and Main Street

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: Nov. 12

Est completion date: Nov. 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lehigh Township

Road name: Walnut Drive/Kreidersville Road

Between: Church Road and Elm Road

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: Nov. 9

Est completion date: Nov. 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Change/Update: **No work on Nov. 11 due to the holiday **

Municipality: Lehigh Township

Road name: PA 248/Lehigh Drive

Between: Timberline Drive and Carbon County Line

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: Nov. 9

Est completion date: Nov. 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Change/Update: ** No work on Nov. 11 due to the holiday **

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Grouse Drive

Between: PA 248 and PA 987

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: Nov. 9

Est completion date: Nov. 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Change/Update: ** No work on Nov. 11 due to the holiday **

Municipality: Washington, Lower Mount Bethel and Upper Mount Bethel Townships

Road name: Richmond Road/Five Points Richmond Road

Between: PA 611 and Park Road

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: Nov. 8

Est completion date: Nov. 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Change/Update: ** No work on Nov. 11 due to the holiday **

Municipality: Upper Mount Bethel Township

Road name: PA 191

Between: Mountain Road and Walnut Street

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: Nov. 8

Est completion date: Nov. 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Change/Update: ** No work on Nov. 11 due to the holiday **

