Municipality:  City of Bethlehem

Road name:  PA 378

Between:  Puggy Lane and Koehler Drive

Type of work:  Utility Work

Work being done by:  Local Utility

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restriction with flagging for UGI gas main work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. 

Start date:  Nov. 8

Est completion date:  Nov. 11

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

 

Municipality:  Bethlehem Twp. 

Road name:  US 22

Between:  PA 191 and PA 33

Type of work:  Inspection

Work being done by:  PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction:  Nighttime

Restriction:  Lane restriction in both directions for surveying work. Please use caution. 

Start date:  Nov. 15

Est completion date:  Nov. 18

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays?  No

 

Municipality:  Nazareth Borough

Road name:  PA 191

Between:  Center Street and East Lawn

Type of work:  Utility Work

Work being done by:  Local Utility

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restrictions for UGI utility work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. 

Start date:  Nov. 8

Est completion date:  Dec. 3

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  No

 

Municipality:  Forks Township

Road name:  Bushkill Park Drive

Between:  Tatamy Road and Ardt Road

Type of work:  Utility Work

Work being done by:  Local Utility

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restrictions for water main work. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. 

Start date:  Nov. 8

Est completion date: Dec. 31

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  No

 

Municipality:  Glendon Borough, City of Bethlehem, Lower Saucon and Williams Townships

Road name:  Apple Butter Road/Lower Saucon Road/Island Park Road

Between:  Shimersville Road and Main Street 

Type of work:  Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. 

Start date: Nov. 8

Est completion date:  Nov. 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Bethlehem Township

Road name:  PA 33 

Between:  Freemansburg Avenue and Interstate 78

Type of work:  Inspection

Work being done by:  PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restrictions on PA 33 north and south. Expect significant delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. 

Start date:  Nov. 8

Est completion date:  Nov. 9

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Glendon Borough, City of Bethlehem, Lower Saucon and Williams Townships

Road name:  Apple Butter Road/Lower Saucon Road/Island Park Road

Between:  Shimersville Road and Main Street 

Type of work:  Drainage

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. 

Start date:  Nov. 12

Est completion date:  Nov. 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

 

Municipality:  Lehigh Township

Road name:  Walnut Drive/Kreidersville Road 

Between:  Church Road and Elm Road

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. 

Start date:  Nov. 9

Est completion date: Nov. 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Change/Update:  **No work on Nov. 11 due to the holiday **

 

Municipality:  Lehigh Township

Road name:  PA 248/Lehigh Drive

Between:  Timberline Drive and Carbon County Line

Type of work:  Drainage

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. 

Start date:  Nov. 9

Est completion date:  Nov. 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Change/Update:  ** No work on Nov. 11 due to the holiday **

 

Municipality:  Moore Township

Road name:  Grouse Drive

Between:  PA 248 and PA 987

Type of work:  Pothole Patching

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. 

Start date:  Nov. 9

Est completion date:  Nov. 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Change/Update:  ** No work on Nov. 11 due to the holiday **

 

Municipality:  Washington, Lower Mount Bethel and Upper Mount Bethel Townships

Road name:  Richmond Road/Five Points Richmond Road

Between:  PA 611 and Park Road

Type of work:  Drainage

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. 

Start date:  Nov. 8

Est completion date:  Nov. 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Change/Update:  ** No work on Nov. 11 due to the holiday **

 

Municipality:  Upper Mount Bethel Township

Road name:  PA 191 

Between:  Mountain Road and Walnut Street

Type of work:  Crack Sealing

Work being done by:  PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction:  Daytime

Restriction:  Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone. 

Start date:  Nov. 8

Est completion date:  Nov. 12

Restrictions in effect (time of day):  9 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Will rain cause delays?  Yes

Change/Update:  ** No work on Nov. 11 due to the holiday **  

