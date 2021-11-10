During the Borough of Bath Council meeting on Monday, November 8, Mayor Fiorella Mirabito presented two honors: one to a hardworking borough employee and another to a local business with over 60 years of history.

Mayor Mirabito was asked by Northampton County to nominate an Outstanding Employee of the Year for Bath Borough. This year, her nomination went to office secretary Tanya Lamparter.

“Tanya has always been very dependable and efficient,” Mirabito said as she presented the award to Lamparter. “Her skills along with her personal demeanor are a perfect combination for our office.”

Mirabito praised Lamparter’s “excellent people skills” and “true professionalism.”

Lamparter also received a certificate of special congressional recognition from Representative Susan Wild.

Bath Supply Company received Mirabito’s second honor of the evening. The business is celebrating its 60th year in the borough. Paul Connolly, Jr, the son of founder Connolly, Sr; PJ Connolly, the son of Connolly, Jr; and employee Dick Creyer were in attendance to receive the award.

Bath Supply Company was founded in 1961 when Connolly, Sr. purchased a burned-down Genner Bros. warehouse and two old trucks. Creyer started working at the company with Connolly on Day One. Since then, the company has become one of the leading plumbing and heating supply companies in the area. There are now 20 employees at the company, including Creyer. At 82, he is the oldest living employee of the company.

“Bath Supply and its owners are proud to be located in the Borough of Bath,” the company said in a statement read by Mirabito. They thanked “our little borough” for their success.

Mirabito honored them for their “continued dedication to their past and present employees… and ongoing commitment to the Borough of Bath.”

Recognition of long-standing borough businesses is something Mirabito said she looks forward to making a tradition of at future borough meetings.