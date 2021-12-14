The annual Christmas in Nazareth celebration kicked off on Friday, December 10, with the traditional tree lighting in Center Circle. This year’s celebration was in person, following a virtual tree lighting during COVID-19 in 2020.

“We are so thrilled to be back in person,” said Jessica O’Donnell, Executive Vice President of Affiliated Chambers for The Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce. O’Donnell emceed the event with Lauren Bertucci, Manager of Affiliated Chambers.

Hundreds of families filled the Circle to see the lights, sip hot chocolate, and even meet Elsa, Anna, and Olaf from Disney’s “Frozen.” The evening also featured a live ice sculpting demonstration, a nativity scene, and musical performances from All Things Brielle and the Nazareth Moravian Church Brass Choir.

Mayor Lance Colondo spoke during the event and thanked all of the local businesses who helped make the event possible. He gave a special shout-out to the borough’s public works department. They installed the hundreds of lights that illuminated the Circle and brought “oohs” and “aahs” to the crowd.

Officials from the offices of State Representative Joe Emrick, State Senator Mario Scavello, and U.S. Representative Susan Wild were also in attendance. Before the lighting, Pastor Derek from the Nazareth Moravian Church led the crowd in a prayer.

The evening’s guests of honor were none other than Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. They were given a special escort to the Circle by the Vigilance Hose Company. Santa Claus even had the honor of lighting the tree. Afterward, children waited in line to take pictures with the couple.

Dozens of local sponsors helped make the evening in Nazareth possible, including Dan’s Camera City, Unangst Tree Farms, LVHN, the Nazareth Area Chamber of Commerce, the YMCA, the Nazareth Center for the Arts, JustBorn, Crayola, Truist, Easton Coach, and Roof Maxx, among others.

The tree lighting was the first event in a weekend-long celebration of the holidays throughout the borough, including live music, craft vendors, and holiday tours on Saturday, December 11.