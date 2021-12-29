Dorothy W. Horton

Dorothy W. Horton, 91, of East Allen Township, formerly Phillipsburg, NJ, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in ProMedica Bethlehem North, formerly ManorCare II, Bethlehem. She was wife of the late Robert L. Horton, with whom she shared 66 loving years of marriage prior to his death in 2014. Born in Martins Creek, she was a daughter of the late George and Anna (Weaver) West. A member of the International Ladies’ Garment Workers’ Union, Dorothy was employed as a sewing machine operator at various mills in the region, before retiring in 1995. She loved flowers and gardening, and she was an avid bowler.

Survivors: Dorothy will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her children, Kim Brutschea and husband, Thomas, of East Allen Township, Ronald Horton and wife, Frances, of Tacoma, Washington, and Linda Coyle and husband, John, of East Allen Township; three grandchildren, Aaron Coyle, Michael Slack, and Kevin Horton; seven great-grandchildren, Michael, Lily, Caleb, Declan, Alexandria, Leila, and Princeton; a brother, George West of Coplay; sisters, Joyce Ott of Tatamy, and Pauline Bickford of Bangor; nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Robert, she was predeceased by an infant son, Robert Horton, Jr.; a granddaughter, Ashley Slack; and a sister, Shirley LaBarre.

Services: A memorial service in celebration of Dorothy’s life will be announced at a later date. Arrangement have been entrusted to the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath.

Contributions: In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the Allentown Rescue Mission, 355 W. Hamilton Street, Allentown, PA 18101.