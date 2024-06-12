Long-time, dedicated Northampton Borough employee LeRoy Brobst announced he will retire as borough manager this August after serving the Borough of Northampton for over 57 years. The announcement was made during the June 6 borough council meeting.

Brobst started his career as a public works laborer in 1966. Since then, Brobst has dedicated his career to the borough and its residents. In 1986, Brobst was appointed park superintendent. Brobst also served as recording secretary for the borough before becoming borough manager in 2016.

“After 57-plus years, I think it’s time I tried my hand at something else,” Brobst said.

“It came to me that announcing it today would be a good time,” Brobst continued. “Because today is June 6…that is the day I was inducted into the U.S. Army, 57 years ago while I was working as a laborer in the Borough of Northampton.”

“That was a turning point. Coming back here, it rooted me. I’ve done a lot of different things for the borough [but] working here has always been a prideful thing for me because I am a Konkrete Kid.”

Council approved Brobst’s retirement request, with regret.

“We all knew this day was coming but I don’t think any of us really believed it would happen,” said Councilman Trevor Stone. “I want to say thank you for all you’ve done for this borough. You’re going to be hard to replace.”

Every single member of council echoed Stone’s sentiments.

“You’ve been a mentor whether you wanted to be that or not,” said Councilwoman Judy Haldeman. “You’ve put your heart and soul into this and you will be missed.”

Said Councilwoman Bonnie Almond, “We will miss your cheerful personality…but mostly your wealth of knowledge. May you enjoy your very well-deserved retirement.”

Added Councilman Ronald Knopf, “Enjoy your next adventure. You served our country and also the Borough of Northampton.” Knopf asked that council hold a family picnic to celebrate Brobst’s decades of service.

Mayor Tony Pristash has worked alongside Brobst for well over a decade.

“You’ve had a most colorful career here in the borough,” he said. “You were always someone that I could go to and receive solid, concise and succinct info.”

“You left a wonderful mark in this town,” he added. “Your legacy will continue on for all you’ve done for the Borough of Northampton.”

Councilmen Kenneth Hall and Ronald Glassic and Councilwoman Almond comprise an administration committee that will begin interviewing new candidates for borough manager. Brobst will officially retire on August 31 but made it known he will be available to support borough employees however he can.

“I would never think of abandoning them,” said Brobst.

Council members weren’t the only ones in the room showing their love and support for Brobst. Brobst’s family was in attendance during the June 6 announcement as well.

“I’m going to have to depend on my family to see that they keep me occupied and busy and out of trouble,” Brobst joked. “Other than that, it’s been a hoot.”