Ruth F. Hoff

Ruth F. Hoff, 87 of Bath, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 in her home surrounded by her family. Born on March 15, 1934 in Phillipsburg, NJ she was a daughter of the late Harold and Hazel (Apger) Shields. Ruth and her husband, Harold celebrated 66 years of marriage together. She was a faithful member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bath where she served on the Altar Guild for many years. Ruth also was a member of the Bath Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary for 50 years of service.

Survivors: In addition to her husband, Ruth is survived by daughters, Debra Bachman and husband Allen, Vicki and the late Gerald Eldridge, Tammy Hosier and husband Bernard; nine grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by two sisters Anna and Dorothy.

Services: Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 15 at 10:30 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may call on Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be in Green Mount Cemetery, Bath.

Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church and / or the Bath Fire Co., in loving memory of Ruth.

Linda L. (Keiser) Holzer

Linda L. (Keiser) Holzer, 74, of Grouse Drive, Bath, Moore Twp, died Thursday morning, Dec. 30, 2021, at VNA Hospice House St. Luke’s, Lower Saucon Twp. She was the wife of Edward K., Sr. since Feb. 19, 1966. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Ralph C., Sr. and Eleanor M. (Yerk) Keiser.

Linda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker.

Survivors: Husband. Daughter, Christine M. wife of James Mills of Delps. Four grandchildren, Michael, Joseph, Cheyenne, and Dakota. Sister, Barbara wife of William Haldaman of Mount Bethel. Brothers, Ralph C., Jr. and wife Diane Keiser of Emmaus, Jeffrey of Allentown. She was predeceased by son, Edward, Jr. in 2006, and brother, Gary in 2015.

Services: At the convenience of the family. Arrangements, Schisler Funeral Home, Northampton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions: NONE.