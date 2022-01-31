Praise was abound for Nazareth Area High School students during the January 25 Board of Directors meeting.

NAHS principal Alan Davis stood before the board to recognize the dozens of students who have represented the school in District band, have launched the cross country team to the championships, and have carried an undefeated season for the school’s debate team.

“I’m sure your parents are proud of you…and I’m sure the community is as well,” he said.

Davis first recognized Patricia Cunningham, social studies teacher and debate coach. She has coached the debate team for over ten years. This year, her students finished the season 23-0 to become Eastern Pennsylvania Conference Debate Champions.

“They are great kids,” Cunningham said of her students. “They work really hard.”

Davis also recognized Rick Hilborn, band director. Over a dozen of his students have advanced to the Northampton County Band, which will perform on March 19. Two additional students advanced to the PMEA District Band. Student Marina Falzone was also recognized as a member of PMEA District Orchestra and regional orchestra.

Over a dozen students, under director Kelly Rocchi, will also participate in the Northampton County chorus. Many of these students have also advanced to the PMEA District 10 choral performance in Reading.

In athletics, the Nazareth Boys’ Cross Country team was also recognized. Following a win in 2019, they have once again been named the 2021 EPC and District XI cross country champions

Competition Cheerleading also earned the title of 2021 EPC Champions.

From arts to academics to athletics, the Blue Eagles soared in 2021.

“Our students, our directors, always do a great job, and this is proof right here tonight,” said Davis.