The Bath Republican Association made a generous donation to the Borough of Bath’s Parks and Recreation Committee during Bath Council’s February 7 meeting. The club presented a check for $10,000 for new playground equipment at Paw Park.

David Weber and Ashley Giordano presented the check to Council Pro Tem Barry Fenstermaker and Council Vice President Frank Hesch.

Fenstermaker is also chair of the Parks and Recreation committee. He said the association approached the borough several months ago and asked how they could support the parks. He voiced his appreciation for the organization and its generosity.

“Every year we raise money for a charity,” explained Weber. “Over the last couple of years, with Covid, we have seen more kids than ever outside.” This inspired the group to do something for the borough’s children.

“We are very thankful to all of you for all you have done. I am so profoundly grateful for this most generous donation. I applaud the Bath Republican Club for their incredible efforts. I don’t think this borough has ever received a $10,000 donation for anything. The children of the Borough of Bath are truly blessed by this generosity!” said Mayor Fiorella Mirabito.

The borough’s volunteer fire department also benefited from local generosity. Bath Fire Social Hall President Jimmy Pasquariello made a $500 donation to the fire department. Every year, the fire hall donates to the fire department as a way of saying “thank you” for their services.

“They just do a great job,” Pasquariello said of the volunteers.

In January, these volunteers assisted with 23 fire calls, including seven ambulance assists and five building fires.

In other news, Spuds and Suds will be making a triumphant return in August 2022. The fifth-annual event will be held on Saturday, August 20 from noon to 7 p.m. in the borough.

This comes after the event was postponed for two years due to COVID-19.

“We’ve seen that really everyone is picking back up,” said Lauren Bertucci, Manager of Affiliated Chambers for the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce. People are ready to “support local and be outside.”

Spuds and Suds, she added, is an opportunity for people from around the Lehigh Valley to explore Bath and its businesses.

Bath Old Home Week, the first since 1912, will precede Spuds and Suds and end on August 20. It will kick off with a softball game and will feature a time capsule, house decorating, food trucks, a dance, and more.

Hesch said the committee would like residents, organizations, and businesses to participate in the festivities. Softball teams are also needed for the big kickoff game. Anyone who wants to get involved or has ideas for other ways the borough can celebrate should contact Hesch.

“We want everyone to be involved,” Hesch said.