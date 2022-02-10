Dorothy J. Mycio

Dorothy J. (Frable) Mycio, 92, formerly of Northampton, died peacefully early Thursday evening at Liza’s House Personal Care Home, Danielsville. She was the wife of the late William A. Mycio who passed in 2009. Born in Weaversville, East Allen Township, she was a daughter of Frank and Laura (Heffelfinger) Frable.

Dorothy was employed as a LPN at the former Haff Hospital, Northampton. Later, she worked in home health care in the greater Northampton area. A 1947 graduate of Northampton High School, she then graduated from the former Haff Hospital School of Nursing. Dorothy enjoyed walking, she was always very pleasant, and volunteering at St. John’s Ukrainian Church, Newport, making pierogies.

Survivors: Son, Daniel C. Sr. and fiancée, Kathy Woomer of Walnutport, grandson, Daniel C., Jr. of Northampton, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters Mae and Beatrice and brothers Harold, Floyd and Ray.

Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. Call, 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday in funeral home. Interment, Schoenersville Cemetery, Hanover Twp. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions: Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.

Randy S. Wagner

Randy S. Wagner, 63, of Moore Township, passed away at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. He was the husband of Linda A. (Buskirk) Wagner to whom he was married 41 years. Born in Northampton, Randy was a son of the late Roy R. and Lillie A. (Schaffer) Wagner. A graduate of Northampton High School, he was employed by Keystone Cement Co. where he worked for over 35 years. Family was most important to Randy, and he cherished spending time with his granddaughters. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter.

Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Linda, he is survived by his daughter, Beth Maury and husband, Jose, of Northampton; son, Carl Wagner of Moore Township; two granddaughters, Gabriella and Liliana; four brothers, Robert Wagner and wife, Barbara, of Walnutport, Barry Wagner and wife, Rita, of Florida, Bruce Wagner and wife, Rebecca, of Moore Township, and Scott Wagner and wife, Gwen, of Danielsville; along with many nieces, nephews, and extended family. Randy was predeceased by an infant son, Keith; and a nephew, Chad Wagner.

Services: A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the fellowship hall of Christ Church Little Moore United Church of Christ, 913 S. Mink Rd., Danielsville, PA 18038. Arrangements for Randy’s cremations were entrusted to the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath.