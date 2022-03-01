The Bath Area Fish Committee will be back this year with their annual kids fishing contest at the Monocacy Creek after a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19. Because the contest has not been able to be held for the past two years, the fish committee is in dire need of both volunteers and donations. If you would like to donate to the annual kids fishing contest, please send donations to The Bath Area Fish Committee at P.O. Box 143, Bath PA 18014.

The fish committee is in need of volunteers all-year round for various maintenance such as clean-up and grass cutting (all equipment is provided), and especially leading up to the annual fishing contest, which will take place April 30 and May 1 this year. If you’d like to volunteer for a creek clean-up and dams building on Saturday, April 23 at 9 a.m., meet at the creek in Bath or contact Pete at 610-730-6737 with questions.

On Friday, April 29 at 4 p.m., a fish stocking will take place at the creek for anyone that would like to come join and help. The fish stocking is a great opportunity for children to participate who would like to be involved. If you would like to volunteer for a great cause, be involved and help the creek and the community, please inquire and come be active. Volunteering with the Bath Area Fish Committee is a great opportunity for children, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, students needing to complete community service hours, and anyone else interested in helping; all are vital and welcome. Please call Pete at 610-730-6737 for more information, and we’ll see you at the creek.