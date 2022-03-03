Municipality: Lower Saucon Township/Williams Township
Road name: Easton Road/Raubsville Road
Between: PA 611 and Countryside Lane
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: March 7
Est completion date: March 9
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Bethlehem
Road name: Center Street
Between: Church Street and US 22
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: March 10
Est completion date: March 11
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Allen Township
Road name: Seemsville Road
Between: Nor Bath Drive and Pheasant Drive
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: March 7
Est completion date: March 9
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Various
Road name: US 22
Between: New Jersey State Line and Lehigh County Line
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: Other
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction.
Start date: March 10
Est completion date: March 10
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Upper Nazareth Township
Road name: PA 248
Between: Jandy Boulevard and Christmas Avenue
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: March 11
Est completion date: March 11
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Scenic Drive
Between: Teel Road and Bushkill Drive
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: March 7
Est completion date: March 11
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Upper Mount Bethel
Road name: Richmond Road
Between: Berry Hollow Road and Mount Bethel Highway
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: March 7
Est completion date: March 8
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Washington Township
Road name: Jacktown Road/Center Street
Between: PA 191 and Sunset Drive
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: March 9
Est completion date: March 10
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Wind Gap Borough
Road name: Church Road/Third Street
Between: Sandt Road and Oak Street
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: March 11
Est completion date: March 11
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Pen Argyl Borough
Road name: PA 512
Between: Buss Street and East Main Street
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: March 7
Est completion date: March 11
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 pm
Will rain cause delays? Yes
