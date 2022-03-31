Municipality: Lower Nazareth Township

Road name: PA 33/PA 248 Interchange and PA 33/Hecktown Road Interchange

Between: – and –

Type of work: Construction

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Ramps will be closed and detoured at both interchanges for pavement rehabilitation work. Detours will be 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Closure and detour are as follows.

April 3-6 – PA 33/PA 248 Interchange Ramps

April 7 – PA 33/Hecktown Road Interchange Ramps

Detours –

PA 33/PA 248 Interchange

PA 248 to PA 33 South – Use PA 248 North to Main Street (Tatamy) Exit to PA 248 South

PA 33 North to PA 248 – Continue on PA 248 North to Main Street (Tatamy) to PA 33 South to PA 248

PA 33 South to PA 248 – Continue on PA 33 South to Hecktown Road Exit to PA 33 North to PA 248

PA 248 to PA 33 North – Use PA 248 Ramp to PA 33 South to Hecktown Road Exit to PA 33 North

PA 33/Hecktown Road Interchange

Hecktown Road to PA 33 South – Use Hecktown Ramp to PA 33 North to PA 248 Exit to PA 33 South

PA 33 South to Hecktown Road – Continue on PA 33 South to US 22 Interchange to PA 33 North Exit to Hecktown Road

PA 33 North to Hecktown Road – Continue on PA 33 North to PA 248 Exit to PA 33 South to Hecktown Road

Hecktown Road to PA 33 North – Use Hecktown Road Ramp to PA 33 South to US 22 Interchange to PA 33 North Exit

Start date: April 3

Est completion date: April 7

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Bushkill Township

Road name: PA 512

Between: Professional Drive and Mountain Road

Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by: Local Permittee

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Roadwork being performed under a Highway Occupancy Permit. Work includes drainage work, shoulder work, curbing installation, milling and paving. Lane shifting for majority of work but lane restriction will be required for milling and paving.

Start date: April 4

Est completion date: May 6

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Williams Township

Road name: Cedarville Road

Between: PA 611 and Morgan Hill Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction. Shoulder work.

Start date: April 8

Est completion date: April 8

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon / Bethlehem and Williams townships

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction for shoulder work eastbound.

Start date: April 4

Est completion date: April 7

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Williams Township

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction eastbound.

Start date: April 4

Est completion date: April 4

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Various

Road name: PA 33

Between: Interstate 78 and US 22

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder work northbound.

Start date: April 6

Est completion date: April 6

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Various

Road name: PA 33

Between: US 22 and Belfast Exit

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder work northbound.

Start date: April 7

Est completion date: April 7

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Belfast

Road name: PA 33

Between: Belfast Exit and PA 512

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder/Median work.

Start date: April 8

Est completion date: April 8

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Nazareth Township

Road name: PA 248

Between: Hollo Road and Jandy Boulevard

Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by: Local Permittee

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging for Highway Occupancy Permit work. Please use caution.

Start date: April 4

Est completion date: May 6

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Hoch Road

Between: Mountain View Drive and Scenic Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: April 4

Est completion date: April 4

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Moser Road

Between: Scenic Road and Delps

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: April 5

Est completion date: April 5

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Yost Road

Between: Moorestown Drive and Main Street

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: April 6

Est completion date: April 6

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Delps Road

Between: Scenic Road and Point Phillips

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: April 7

Est completion date: April 7

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Whitetail Deer

Between: Monocacy Drive and Valley View Drive

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: April 8

Est completion date: April 8

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Easton / Forks / Lower Mt. Bethel

Road name: PA 611

Between: Bushkill Drive and Uhler Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: April 4

Est completion date: April 8

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer / Plainfield townships

Road name: PA 33

Between: US 22 and PA 512

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction.

Start date: April 4

Est completion date: April 7

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield Township

Road name: PA 33 Ramps at Belfast Exit

Between: – and –

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction.

Start date: April 8

Est completion date: April 8

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon Township

Road name: Interstate 78 East

Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) and Exit 71 (PA 33)

Type of work: Inspection

Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction.

Start date: April 13

Est completion date: April 13

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon Township

Road name: Interstate 78 West

Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) and Exit 71 (PA 33)

Type of work: Inspection

Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Westbound lane restriction.

Start date: April 11

Est completion date: April 11

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

