Municipality: Lower Nazareth Township
Road name: PA 33/PA 248 Interchange and PA 33/Hecktown Road Interchange
Between: – and –
Type of work: Construction
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Ramps will be closed and detoured at both interchanges for pavement rehabilitation work. Detours will be 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Closure and detour are as follows.
April 3-6 – PA 33/PA 248 Interchange Ramps
April 7 – PA 33/Hecktown Road Interchange Ramps
Detours –
PA 33/PA 248 Interchange
PA 248 to PA 33 South – Use PA 248 North to Main Street (Tatamy) Exit to PA 248 South
PA 33 North to PA 248 – Continue on PA 248 North to Main Street (Tatamy) to PA 33 South to PA 248
PA 33 South to PA 248 – Continue on PA 33 South to Hecktown Road Exit to PA 33 North to PA 248
PA 248 to PA 33 North – Use PA 248 Ramp to PA 33 South to Hecktown Road Exit to PA 33 North
PA 33/Hecktown Road Interchange
Hecktown Road to PA 33 South – Use Hecktown Ramp to PA 33 North to PA 248 Exit to PA 33 South
PA 33 South to Hecktown Road – Continue on PA 33 South to US 22 Interchange to PA 33 North Exit to Hecktown Road
PA 33 North to Hecktown Road – Continue on PA 33 North to PA 248 Exit to PA 33 South to Hecktown Road
Hecktown Road to PA 33 North – Use Hecktown Road Ramp to PA 33 South to US 22 Interchange to PA 33 North Exit
Start date: April 3
Est completion date: April 7
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Bushkill Township
Road name: PA 512
Between: Professional Drive and Mountain Road
Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work being done by: Local Permittee
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Roadwork being performed under a Highway Occupancy Permit. Work includes drainage work, shoulder work, curbing installation, milling and paving. Lane shifting for majority of work but lane restriction will be required for milling and paving.
Start date: April 4
Est completion date: May 6
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Williams Township
Road name: Cedarville Road
Between: PA 611 and Morgan Hill Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction. Shoulder work.
Start date: April 8
Est completion date: April 8
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon / Bethlehem and Williams townships
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction for shoulder work eastbound.
Start date: April 4
Est completion date: April 7
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Williams Township
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restriction eastbound.
Start date: April 4
Est completion date: April 4
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Various
Road name: PA 33
Between: Interstate 78 and US 22
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder work northbound.
Start date: April 6
Est completion date: April 6
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Various
Road name: PA 33
Between: US 22 and Belfast Exit
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder work northbound.
Start date: April 7
Est completion date: April 7
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Belfast
Road name: PA 33
Between: Belfast Exit and PA 512
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder/Median work.
Start date: April 8
Est completion date: April 8
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Nazareth Township
Road name: PA 248
Between: Hollo Road and Jandy Boulevard
Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work being done by: Local Permittee
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging for Highway Occupancy Permit work. Please use caution.
Start date: April 4
Est completion date: May 6
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Hoch Road
Between: Mountain View Drive and Scenic Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: April 4
Est completion date: April 4
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Moser Road
Between: Scenic Road and Delps
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: April 5
Est completion date: April 5
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Yost Road
Between: Moorestown Drive and Main Street
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: April 6
Est completion date: April 6
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Delps Road
Between: Scenic Road and Point Phillips
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: April 7
Est completion date: April 7
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Whitetail Deer
Between: Monocacy Drive and Valley View Drive
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: April 8
Est completion date: April 8
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Easton / Forks / Lower Mt. Bethel
Road name: PA 611
Between: Bushkill Drive and Uhler Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: April 4
Est completion date: April 8
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer / Plainfield townships
Road name: PA 33
Between: US 22 and PA 512
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction.
Start date: April 4
Est completion date: April 7
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield Township
Road name: PA 33 Ramps at Belfast Exit
Between: – and –
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction.
Start date: April 8
Est completion date: April 8
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon Township
Road name: Interstate 78 East
Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) and Exit 71 (PA 33)
Type of work: Inspection
Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Eastbound lane restriction.
Start date: April 13
Est completion date: April 13
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon Township
Road name: Interstate 78 West
Between: Exit 67 (PA 412) and Exit 71 (PA 33)
Type of work: Inspection
Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Westbound lane restriction.
Start date: April 11
Est completion date: April 11
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
