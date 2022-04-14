Municipality: Lower Nazareth Township
Road name: PA 33/PA 248 Interchange and PA 33/Hecktown Road Interchange
Between: – and –
Type of work: Construction
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Ramps will be closed and detoured at both interchanges for pavement rehabilitation work. Detours will be 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Closure and detour are as follows.
April 19-April 22 – PA 33/PA 248 Interchange Ramps
Detours –
PA 33/PA 248 Interchange
PA 248 to PA 33 South – Use PA 248 North to Main Street (Tatamy) Exit to PA 248 South
PA 33 North to PA 248 – Continue on PA 248 North to Main Street (Tatamy) to PA 33 South to PA 248
PA 33 South to PA 248 – Continue on PA 33 South to Hecktown Road Exit to PA 33 North to PA 248
PA 248 to PA 33 North – Use PA 248 Ramp to PA 33 South to Hecktown Road Exit to PA 33 North
PA 33/Hecktown Road Interchange
Hecktown Road to PA 33 South – Use Hecktown Ramp to PA 33 North to PA 248 Exit to PA 33 South
PA 33 South to Hecktown Road – Continue on PA 33 South to US 22 Interchange to PA 33 North Exit to Hecktown Road
PA 33 North to Hecktown Road – Continue on PA 33 North to PA 248 Exit to PA 33 South to Hecktown Road
Hecktown Road to PA 33 North – Use Hecktown Road Ramp to PA 33 South to US 22 Interchange to PA 33 North Exit
Start date: April 19
Est completion date: April 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Lower Saucon / Williams
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 75 (To PA 611) and Exit 71 (PA 33)
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction for shoulder work, westbound.
Start date: April 20
Est completion date: April 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon / Williams
Road name: PA 33 North
Between: Interstate 78 and Belfast Exit
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Northbound moving lane restriction.
Start date: April 20
Est completion date: April 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 8 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Bethlehem
Road name: Easton Avenue
Between: Willow Park Road and Stefko Boulevard
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging westbound.
Start date: April 22
Est completion date: April 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield Township
Road name: PA 33
Between: Belfast Exit and PA 512
Type of work: Sweeping
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction, moving operation.
Start date: April 18
Est completion date: April 18
Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 7 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield Township
Road name: PA 33 North
Between: PA 512 and Monroe County Line
Type of work: Sweeping
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Northbound lane restriction.
Start date: April 19
Est completion date: April 19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 7 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield Township
Road name: PA 33
Between: Monroe County Line and PA 512
Type of work: Sweeping
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Southbound lane restriction.
Start date: April 20
Est completion date: April 20
Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 7 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield Township
Road name: PA 33
Between: PA 512 and Belfast Exit
Type of work: Sweeping
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Southbound moving lane restriction.
Start date: April 21
Est completion date: April 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 7 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield Township
Road name: PA 33
Between: Belfast Exit and PA 248
Type of work: Sweeping
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Southbound moving lane restriction.
Start date: April 22
Est completion date: April 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 7 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: East Allen Township
Road name: Weaversville Road
Between: Atlas Road and Colony Drive
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging southbound.
Start date: April 18
Est completion date: April 18
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Coplay / Northampton
Road name: PA 329
Between: Front Street and Canal Street
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging eastbound.
Start date: April 19
Est completion date: April 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: East Allen Township
Road name: Weaversville Road
Between: Atlas Road and Colony Avenue
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging westbound.
Start date: April 22
Est completion date: April 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer / Plainfield townships
Road name: PA 33
Between: US 22 and PA 512
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restriction in both directions.
Start date: April 18
Est completion date: April 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Pen Argyl / Bangor / Wind Gap
Road name: PA 512
Between: PA 191 and Eighth Street
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: April 22
Est completion date: April 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Easton / Forks Township
Road name: PA 611
Between: Bushkill Drive and Lower Mud Run Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: April 18
Est completion date: April 19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Township
Road name: Martins Creek Boulevard Highway
Between: PA 611 and River Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: April 20
Est completion date: April 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Pen Argyl / Plainfield
Road name: Pen Argyl Road
Between: PA 191 and Delabole Road
Type of work: Brush Cutting
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: April 22
Est completion date: April 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Bethlehem
Road name: Linden Street
Between: Lehigh Street and Second Street
Type of work: Inspection
Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions.
Start date: April 23
Est completion date: April 24
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Various
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)
Type of work: Guide Rail Repair
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restrictions both directions for a project to upgrade guiderail on the Interstate 78 median. Please use caution.
Start date: April 19
Est completion date: Oct. 31
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
