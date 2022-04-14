Municipality: Lower Nazareth Township

Road name: PA 33/PA 248 Interchange and PA 33/Hecktown Road Interchange

Between: – and –

Type of work: Construction

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Ramps will be closed and detoured at both interchanges for pavement rehabilitation work. Detours will be 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Closure and detour are as follows.

April 19-April 22 – PA 33/PA 248 Interchange Ramps

Detours –

PA 33/PA 248 Interchange

PA 248 to PA 33 South – Use PA 248 North to Main Street (Tatamy) Exit to PA 248 South

PA 33 North to PA 248 – Continue on PA 248 North to Main Street (Tatamy) to PA 33 South to PA 248

PA 33 South to PA 248 – Continue on PA 33 South to Hecktown Road Exit to PA 33 North to PA 248

PA 248 to PA 33 North – Use PA 248 Ramp to PA 33 South to Hecktown Road Exit to PA 33 North

PA 33/Hecktown Road Interchange

Hecktown Road to PA 33 South – Use Hecktown Ramp to PA 33 North to PA 248 Exit to PA 33 South

PA 33 South to Hecktown Road – Continue on PA 33 South to US 22 Interchange to PA 33 North Exit to Hecktown Road

PA 33 North to Hecktown Road – Continue on PA 33 North to PA 248 Exit to PA 33 South to Hecktown Road

Hecktown Road to PA 33 North – Use Hecktown Road Ramp to PA 33 South to US 22 Interchange to PA 33 North Exit

Start date: April 19

Est completion date: April 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Lower Saucon / Williams

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 75 (To PA 611) and Exit 71 (PA 33)

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction for shoulder work, westbound.

Start date: April 20

Est completion date: April 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon / Williams

Road name: PA 33 North

Between: Interstate 78 and Belfast Exit

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Northbound moving lane restriction.

Start date: April 20

Est completion date: April 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 8 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: City of Bethlehem

Road name: Easton Avenue

Between: Willow Park Road and Stefko Boulevard

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging westbound.

Start date: April 22

Est completion date: April 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield Township

Road name: PA 33

Between: Belfast Exit and PA 512

Type of work: Sweeping

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction, moving operation.

Start date: April 18

Est completion date: April 18

Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 7 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield Township

Road name: PA 33 North

Between: PA 512 and Monroe County Line

Type of work: Sweeping

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Northbound lane restriction.

Start date: April 19

Est completion date: April 19

Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 7 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield Township

Road name: PA 33

Between: Monroe County Line and PA 512

Type of work: Sweeping

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Southbound lane restriction.

Start date: April 20

Est completion date: April 20

Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 7 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield Township

Road name: PA 33

Between: PA 512 and Belfast Exit

Type of work: Sweeping

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Southbound moving lane restriction.

Start date: April 21

Est completion date: April 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 7 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield Township

Road name: PA 33

Between: Belfast Exit and PA 248

Type of work: Sweeping

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Southbound moving lane restriction.

Start date: April 22

Est completion date: April 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): Midnight to 7 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: East Allen Township

Road name: Weaversville Road

Between: Atlas Road and Colony Drive

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging southbound.

Start date: April 18

Est completion date: April 18

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Coplay / Northampton

Road name: PA 329

Between: Front Street and Canal Street

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging eastbound.

Start date: April 19

Est completion date: April 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: East Allen Township

Road name: Weaversville Road

Between: Atlas Road and Colony Avenue

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging westbound.

Start date: April 22

Est completion date: April 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer / Plainfield townships

Road name: PA 33

Between: US 22 and PA 512

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction in both directions.

Start date: April 18

Est completion date: April 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Pen Argyl / Bangor / Wind Gap

Road name: PA 512

Between: PA 191 and Eighth Street

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: April 22

Est completion date: April 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Easton / Forks Township

Road name: PA 611

Between: Bushkill Drive and Lower Mud Run Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: April 18

Est completion date: April 19

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Mount Bethel Township

Road name: Martins Creek Boulevard Highway

Between: PA 611 and River Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: April 20

Est completion date: April 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer / Plainfield townships

Road name: PA 33

Between: US 22 and PA 512

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restriction in both directions.

Start date: April 18

Est completion date: April 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Pen Argyl / Plainfield

Road name: Pen Argyl Road

Between: PA 191 and Delabole Road

Type of work: Brush Cutting

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: April 22

Est completion date: April 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: City of Bethlehem

Road name: Linden Street

Between: Lehigh Street and Second Street

Type of work: Inspection

Work being done by: PennDOT Bridge Inspection Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions.

Start date: April 23

Est completion date: April 24

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Various

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)

Type of work: Guide Rail Repair

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restrictions both directions for a project to upgrade guiderail on the Interstate 78 median. Please use caution.

Start date: April 19

Est completion date: Oct. 31

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

