Robert Jones was raised in Slatington, graduating in 1997. While in high school, he played hockey for the Lehigh Valley Comets and for Central Catholic because his school, Northern Lehigh High School, did not have a team.

He attended Penn State, Allentown, and studied kinesiology. A neighbor informed him that Hercules (Buzzi Unicem) was hiring summer help.

Mr. Jones said, “I enjoyed working there and saw an opportunity for longtime job security. Bruce Breininger, production manager, hired me.”

He started on the labor gang and also worked as a process attendant, lubrication technician, repairman, millwright and presently is the maintenance manager. Men who shared their skills with Bob included old-timers Rodney Rissmiller, Danny Schmalzer, Mike Drosnok, Bryon Keller, Ronald Smith and Wayne Werkheiser – all good, solid cement workers. His present supervisor is Fabiano Scalaro.

Each day, he works closely with Francis Schadler.

Mr. Jones said, “We strive to ensure the plant operates in a reliable, safe and efficient manner. Each day, we have two meetings to coordinate plant operations and improve the work environment.”

Mr. Jones is on call 24 hours daily. A hands-on man, he enjoys working in the plant, looking for solutions to plant problems.

“I have received great support from everyone and am glad for the opportunity I have been given,” he said.

He credits his brother Jason for his work ethic, as some of his days are long and challenging.

Bob has been married for 12 years to Michelle Albold, a Northwestern High School graduate. They are proud of children Aiden and Chelsea, who are elementary students in the Northwestern Lehigh School District. The friendly family resides in Germansville.

Mr. Jones is a humble, very amiable, dedicated cement worker. We wish him and his family and all our friends at the century-old Buzzi Unicem, Stockertown plant a safe and prosperous 2022.