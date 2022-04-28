Moore Elementary School is currently seeking volunteers to present at their Career Day, being held Friday, May 6. This is a great opportunity to share your talents with the students of Moore and help them become aware of the various career paths that await them.

Presentations will be 20-25 minutes in length and will be repeated throughout the day to several classes. Moore Elementary would like adult volunteers to spend time sharing what they do, as well as the training that is necessary for different types of jobs.

It’s always fun if you include props or some hands-on experience about the field you have chosen. Volunteers may either sign up for a full day or a half day (9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.) If you have a student attending Moore Elementary, you can be scheduled as a presenter for your student’s class, and you may also request primary (K-2) or intermediate level (3-5), but be aware that in some cases the school may not be able to grant your request. Any community members are welcome to share at Career Day, you do not need to have a child attending Moore Elementary in order to participate.

If you have any questions or interest in regards to volunteering at Career Day, please contact Mrs. Dremock via email at haldamaa@nasdschools.org or by phone at 610-837-1859; please leave a message and Mrs. Dremock will get back to you. The deadline to sign up to participate is Tuesday, May 3. Please call or email Mrs. Dremock to sign up.