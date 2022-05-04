On Friday, April 29, owners John and Antonella Gaglione held the grand reopening of Zippy’s Car Wash at their Bath location, which had been previously closed for nine months due to hardships during the pandemic.

In attendance were Mayor Fiorella Mirabito, Borough of Bath councilwoman Phyllis Andrews, Council President Pro Tem Barry Fenstermaker, District Director Brian Fenstermaker from State Senator Mario Scavello’s office, and Pa. State Representative Ann Flood.

On Mayor Mirabito’s countdown, Antonella Gaglione cut the ribbon at 9 a.m.

State Rep. Ann Flood congratulated the Gaglione’s on their grand reopening and gave Antonella Gaglione a plaque on behalf of herself and Senator Scavello, which read: “In recognition of the grand reopening for Zippy’s Car Wash, we commend you for your investment in our community for providing the highest quality of vehicle care with the best performing technique and speed to the residents of the greater Lehigh Valley region. On behalf of the citizens of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, we wish you all the best in your future endeavors and much success in the years to come.”

Representative Flood expressed she was told that the Zippy Car Washes are the best and that she really appreciates their investment in the community.

Mayor Mirabito stated, “The first day I met you, I was honored to meet you. I knew right away that this was going to be a wonderful thing. So, I am proud to be the mayor of this municipality and I am proud to have you here. I wish you endless success!”

On behalf of the Zippy’s Car Wash family, Antonella Gaglione declared, “Having been closed for nine months was hard, but we’re back and we’re ready to work hard for this community. We appreciate the support!”

The Gagliones have owned the Zippy’s Car Washes for 17 years with their other location in Easton and were very moved by the outpouring of support from the community.

Zippy’s Car Wash offers $1 off for seniors 60+ and is located at 349 S. Walnut St. in Bath. They offer a hand car wash for $8 for cars, minivans and small SUVs, and $10 for large SUVs and trucks with the option of white wall and rim cleaner and Zippy’s tire shine for $2. The Zippy Shine, which consists of a hand car wash, chamois dry, vacuum, windows, dashboard, and tire shine, for $18 on cars and small SUVs, and $23 on large trucks and SUVs.

Zippy’s Car Wash will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.