The Lehigh Township Board of Supervisors met at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26.

At the opening of the meeting was the Timothy Pitts Manufactured Home Community Conditional Use hearing. The community’s plan was approved by the Board to move forward. In the zoning report the Solar Panel Variance was also approved, updating the kilowatt output for hookup capabilities.

The Lehigh Township Volunteer Fire Company released its quarterly report for the first part of 2022. Total incident count was 119, EMS having 64 and Fire having 55. The fire company assisted additional fire companies in 21 incidents and received help from outside fire companies 11 times. The average response time to get to the station was 5:13 minutes for EMS and 7:17 minutes for Fire. The average turnout time (dispatch to enroute) was 23 seconds for EMS and 57 seconds for Fire. The department’s average time on the scene was 40 minutes.

Of the 119 incidents, 53.78% were rescue and emergency, 21.01% were fires, 8.4% were good intent calls, 6.72% were non-fire hazardous incidents, 5.88% were false alarm and fall calls, and 4.2% were service calls. Of the three property value losses due to fire, two sustained minimal damage. Pre-incident values of these three properties were $815,600. One was a total loss of $45,000, however the other two were able to save a combined $747,100. This shows in the response time to station, enroute and time on location the minimal damage properties sustained. The fire company currently has 50 active fire personnel and nine fire police. The department protects over 10,000 residents. For more information visit www.lehightownshipfire.com/.

In recreational news, applications for the summer help positions have been reviewed and a motion was made to hire two individuals at $11/hour. The recreation board has been working with the Lehigh Township Lions Club to refurbish the shed by Bryfogle Park. Materials are expected to cost $6,000, which will be paid for by the Lions. The materials include new paint, steel siding and installing a new roof. At the Berlinsville field, the outfield has been fertilized and township maintenance will be working on the home dugout roof replacement. The first baseline fence has also been replaced by ABE Fence.

The Delps dog park is now open. Yoga has started in Danielsville Park on Wednesdays at 6 p.m., weather permitting. The board is going to discuss the yard waste center’s hours at the next meeting.

The next Lehigh Township Board of Supervisors meeting will be held Tuesday, May 10 at 7 p.m.