Linda R. Hahn

Linda R. Hahn, 61, of Bath, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 11, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospice House, Lower Saucon Twp., Pa. Born on April 8, 1961, in Allentown, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Ray W. and Georgette “Tiny” L. (Bourguignon) Hunsicker. Linda and her husband, David A. Hahn, observed their 37th wedding anniversary in June. She was a 1979 graduate of Northampton High School. Throughout her lifetime, she worked as an administrative assistant for various businesses. Linda was a proud 4-H leader and was an avid Phillies fan. She was a very active and lifetime member of Christ Church of Bath, U.C.C.

Survivors: In addition to her loving husband David, she will be missed by her son, Travis E. Hahn; brother, Garry Hunsicker and his wife, Kathleen; and a sister, Donna Nardo and her husband, Joe.

Services: Will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bartholomew Funeral Home, Bath.

Memorials: Memorial donations, in Linda’s memory, may be made to Christ Church of Bath, U.C.C., 109 S. Chestnut Street, Bath, PA 18014 or to the Northampton County 4-H Center, c/o Karen Cassady, 230 McNair Circle, Northampton, PA 18067.

Robert H. Rissmiller

Robert H. Rissmiller, 69, of Moore Township, passed away at St. Luke’s Hospital – Carbon Campus in Franklin Township on Friday, July 15, 2022. He was the husband of Sally A. (Musselman) Rissmiller. The couple celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary on February 19. Born in Northampton, he was a son of the late Harvey C. and Phyllis S. (Traugher) Rissmiller. Robert was a graduate of Northampton High School, Class of 1971. He was employed by Keystone Cement Co. where he worked in various capacities for 44 years, before retiring in 2017. For many years, Robert competitively played softball for Bath Plumbing Supply and St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, and he participated in league bowling at the Bath American Legion. He enjoyed camping, was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan, and a car enthusiast proud of his 1994 Ford Mustang GT. Most important to Robert were his grandchildren, and he cherished any opportunity to attend and support their sporting events. He was a member of Salem United Church of Christ of Moorestown.

Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Sally, he will be dearly missed by his three daughters, Jessica Schaner and John Linsenbigler, of Bath, Heather Davis and husband, Jason, of Pen Argyl, and Alissa Heffner and husband, Ryan, of Danielsville; five grandchildren, Derek, Ella, Lyla, Trenen, and Liam; two great-grandsons, Ethan and Nolan; a brother; a sister; along with nieces and nephews.

Services: A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at noon in the Fellowship Hall of Salem United Church of Christ of Moorestown, 2218 Community Drive, Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to noon in the Fellowship Hall. Interment will follow in St. Peter’s Snyder Church Cemetery, Seemsville. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Salem United Church of Christ of Moorestown.

Judy C. Wuchter

Judy C. Wuchter passed away peacefully on Monday, July 11 in the same hospital she was born in 67 years ago.

She was the daughter of Clifford C. and Grace (Smith) Wuchter.

A graduate of Northampton High School, she was employed at Bethlehem Steel for 30 years until it closed. She was an Executive Secretary at LVHN in Quality Control for 19 years until retiring in June 2021.

She enjoyed traveling especially to Colorado to visit with her sister and brother-in-law. A memorable “Westward Ho” trip in ’95 she traveled for 2 weeks visiting various sites out West. She was a huge Disney fan and visited WDW quite often with “the kids”. Her favorite characters were Chip and Dale. She enjoyed counted cross stitching pictures as gifts for family and friends.

She was a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bath. She was active in many fund-raising projects.

Survivors include sisters Barbara (Bill) Cremeans of Colorado, Susan of Bethehem, sister-in-law, Christel Werner of Bethlehem, brothers George of Kreidersville and Galen (Linda) of Bath, and many wonderful nieces and nephews. She will be missed by Miss Mitters (Susan’s cat).

She is predeceased by her parents, sister Jane and Carmie Schmalzer, sister-in-law Carolyn Wuchter, and brother Franklin “Gooch” Werner.

Memorial contributions in Judy’s name can be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 206 E. Main Street, Bath, PA 18014.

Services will be private. George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC is in charge of arrangements.