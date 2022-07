In today’s column, we continue to show photographs from a

book found on a prisoner of war in Germany by S.Sgt. Frank Csencsitz, who served in Gen. George Patton’s Third Army.

The book, “Mit Hitler im Westen,” written by Professor Heinrich Hoffmann in 1940, was an example of German World War II propaganda. “Freedom of press” was destroyed by the Third Reich. Joseph Goebbels, minister of propaganda, had total control of media in Germany.

V-E Day in two weeks.