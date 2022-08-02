Anna M. Manning

Anna M. Manning, 92, formerly of Nazareth, Pa., passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Hillside Senior Living. She was born on April 13, 1930, in Lower Nazareth Twp., she was the daughter of the late Martin and Elizabeth (Suranofsky) Manning. Anna was a nurse for 36 years at St. Luke’s Hospital of Fountain Hill. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Parish of Bath.

Anna is survived by a brother, Martin Manning, Jr. (Paula) of Hughesville, Pa.; nephew, Matthew Manning of Hughesville; niece, Jennifer Mekulski (Brian) of Lewes, DE; nephew, Christopher Manning (Wendy) of Hughesville; great-nieces and great-nephews, Isabella, Olivia, and Andrew Mekulski, and Everly, Laurel, and Samuel Manning; cousin, Elizabeth “Betty” Kondikoff. She was predeceased by her infant sister, Anna Elizabeth Manning.

Family and friends of Anna are invited to a visitation on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. at the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., 220 Washington Park, Nazareth, PA 18064. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Parish, 210 E. Northampton St. Bath, PA 18014. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anna’s memory to “The Center for Animal Health & Welfare” and mailed to 1165 Island Park Rd. Easton PA 18042. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com.

Joyce Ann Wunderler

Joyce Ann Wunderler, 81 of Bath, Pa., passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg Campus in Bethlehem, Pa.

Born Jan. 24, 1941 in Moore Township, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Joseph J. Grube and the late Ethel L. (James) Grube. She was the wife of Donald L. Wunderler, Sr. with whom she shared 61 years of marriage last Sept. 10, 2021.

Joyce was a 1958 graduate of Northampton High School, who was last employed at the Crayola Factory, Easton, Pa. in Crayon Assembly/Manufacturing for five years until retiring in 2006. Prior to Crayola, Inc., she worked for the former Mary Fashions, Bath, Pa. as a sewing machine operator for over 30 years. She was also instrumental in assisting her husband with the running of Wunderler’s Market, now in its 75th year. She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus R.C. Church, Bath, Pa. She was a former member of the former Bath Jay-Cees for years. In her spare time she enjoyed gardening, sewing, baking, and caring for her family.

Surviving along with her husband are son, Donald L. Wunderler, Jr. of Bath, Pa., granddaughter, Vienna wife of Channon Price of Monroe CT, son-in-law Michael J. Ziatyk of Oyster Bay, NY, sisters, Mrs. Dolores Kresge of Nazareth, Pa. and Mrs. Carolyn Rohn of Pen Argyl, Pa.; brothers, Eric Grube of Moorestown, Pa. and Richard Grube and wife Carol of Stockertown, Pa. She was predeceased by her daughter, Denise L. Ziatyk in September 2015 along with five brothers and two sisters.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 at Sacred Heart of Jesus R. C. Church, 115 Washington Street, Bath, PA 18014 with the Rev. Fr. Christopher S. Butera officiating. The family will receive friends from 8:30 to 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave., Northampton, PA 18067.

Contributions: May be made to the Bath Museum c/o the Schisler Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.