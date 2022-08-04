The Nazareth Borough Council met Monday, August 1 to discuss appointing a new council member, various upcoming events, public works resolutions, and the advertisement of a special meeting for the Nazareth Area Multi-Municipal Plan.

Councilman Carl Strye Jr. nominated Larry Stoudt to fill the unexpired term for the borough second ward council of vacancy from Aug. 1, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2023.

Councilman Charles Donello stated, “Larry’s background is 44 years with council.”

After further deliberation, the council voted unanimously to approve Larry Stoudt as councilman for the remainder of the term. Council members also encouraged the two candidates that ran and any others to reach out regarding future positions in the borough.

After the decision, Stoudt thanked the other two candidates, encouraged them to stay involved, and wished them well in the next election.

Mayor Lance Colondo swore in Stoudt, and he sat in on the meeting for its duration as a councilman.

In other news, council voted unanimously to approve the use of the large pavilion by Action Karate on Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for a trunk-or-treat event. Nazareth Borough Council also approved the placement of scarecrows in the circle by the Girl Scouts of Nazareth Area beginning on October 1, and the group will also be responsible for takedown and cleanup during the first week of November.

The council also voted to approve performance bonuses for pool management, lifeguards, staff, and maintenance personnel for the season in the amounts of $250 for the manager, $200 for assistants, and everyone else would be capped at $100.

Next, the council approved the request of Nazareth Area Youth Baseball for use of the main baseball field in the park for fall baseball.

Council members unanimously approved the use of the park by the Vigilance Hose Fire Company #1 on Sept. 23, 2023, from 1 to 7 p.m. for their BikeFest event, which will include setting up the tents, approval for the selling of alcoholic beverages, live bands, and a disc jockey.

The council also approved the request of the Memorial Library of Nazareth and vicinity to hold a pet parade on Wednesday, August 24 at 6 p.m., which will go west on Center Street from the library, around the Circle, and end at the YMCA.

A motion to approve trick-or-treat night in the borough on Monday, October 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. was approved unanimously, as well as the approval to purchase two pickleball nets for setup in the park on one of the existing tennis courts at a cost of approximately $250 each.

Council members voted to unanimously approve the Secretary to send out bid inquiries for 2022-2023 fuel oil, as well as bid inquiries for the 2022-2023 HVAC maintenance contract, which as it stands, has been vacant for two years. The council wants to ensure that any bids for the maintenance contract outline what is covered with HVAC to eliminate the allocation of excess funds.

In other business, the council voted unanimously to approve the part-time police officer Austin Signarovitz, pending passage of all required certifications and background checks, and approved the use of the Nazareth Park on Tuesday, August 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. for National Night Out, which annually promotes police and neighborhood partnerships and community spirit, as well as the use of the park on October 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the police department’s Cars and Coffee event.

For the July Public Works Department report, the department spent 368 at the park, 12 hours for garbage, 56 hours for buildings and facilities maintenance, 14 hours for sanitizing buildings and vehicles, 56 hours for street repair, 36 hours for cleaning storm drains, 56 hours for sweeper street cleaning, 148 hours for grass mowing, 44 hours for mulching, 42 hours for baseball field maintenance, 100 hours for trimming trees and stump grinding, 24 hours for curb painting, 24 hours for parking meter repair, 80 hours for Nazareth Day, and four hours for Martin on Main.

Councilman Christopher Crook presented Resolution No. 8-22, which certifies Nazareth Borough’s municipal endorsement and sponsorship of a 2022 Northampton and Lehigh Counties LSA Gaming Grant authored and sought by the Nazareth YMCA and the Greater Lehigh Valley YMCA for funding for its renovation and remodeling initiative, which is currently a part of its capital campaign and was approved unanimously.

Resolution No. 8-22 was approved, which certifies Nazareth Borough’s municipal endorsement and sponsorship of a 2022 Monroe County LSA Gaming Grant authored and sought by the Nazareth YMCA and the Greater Valley YMCA for funding for its renovation and remodeling.

A motion to direct the Secretary to advertise a special meeting, which will be conducted to formally adopt the new Nazareth Area Multi-Municipal Plan authored in conjunction with the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission and several other Nazareth area municipalities, was also approved by the council unanimously. Representatives of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission will be in attendance to answer questions and provide information about the plan prior to its adoption. This special meeting is scheduled for Thursday, September 1 at 6 p.m.

Next, a motion to approve the Fire Chief’s report for July was tabled for the next meeting because it had not been submitted prior to the meeting, so the July and August reports will be discussed at the September meeting. However, the Emergency Management report for June was approved unanimously.

A motion was made to approve a $250 donation to the Nazareth Special Fire Police for their assistance with traffic control on Nazareth Day. It was amended to total $500 and was approved by council members unanimously.

In other business, Nazareth Borough Council approved the June and July Zoning and Code Enforcement reports, as well as an ordinance to re-codify the Borough’s entire Code of Ordinances, which will allow residents to access the Code of Ordinances electronically and search for ordinances by word or topic.

Last, Donello brought up people dumping trash in the woods at the property edge of Greenwood Cemetery and Nazareth Dog Park. Greenwood Cemetery has paid for the cost of cleanup but requested the borough pay half of the cleanup fee. The total cost of the cleanup was $300. Greenwood Cemetery requested the borough pay $15 of the total cost, which the borough approved unanimously. Council members also agreed the cemetery should put in trail cameras in order to catch residents dumping their trash on the property.

Due to Labor Day, the next regular Nazareth Borough Council meeting will be held Tuesday, September 6 at 6 p.m. in the Nazareth Borough Council Chambers, located at S. Church Street and Center Street, Nazareth.