During their August 4 meeting, the Northampton Borough Council and Borough Manager LeRoy Brobst thanked the Northampton Fire Department for hosting a “splash party” for the borough’s children during one of the hottest weekends of the summer.

The splash party was held on June 23 and 24 when the borough pool was closed due to a staff shortage. Northampton’s fire department partnered with the Coplay and Allen Township fire departments to make the event possible.

“[Council] talked about it Thursday night. Friday it was already arranged. By Saturday, it was up and running,” said Councilman Trevor Stone.

Councilman Ronald Glassic echoed Stone’s sentiments, calling the swift action of the volunteer fire department “impressive.”

Brobst gave pool manager Andrew Laub a shoutout for using social media to spread the word. Brobst added that Laub has been doing “an exceptional job” this summer.

Several members of council and Mayor Tony Pristash stopped by the splash party to see the excitement.

“Everyone came together,” Mayor Pristash said of the community action behind the event. He said he hopes more splash parties can be held in the future.

“It made a difference,” Councilman Anthony Lopsonzski, Sr. said. “It shows that we respond to our residents…and that they [the fire department] are faithful to the town.”

In other news, council approved a motion to install a memorial bench for Elizabeth Hoffman Mann in the Second Ward. The bench will be installed in the Municipal Park or Uptown Park.

Council also received a code enforcement report. In July, there were 29 responses by the code enforcement officer. In addition, 96.3% of rental units have been inspected, including eight reinspections.

Mayor Pristash also reported that the borough’s police department acquired a drone to enhance search and rescue efforts. A member of the police force is currently pursuing certification from the FAA to operate the drone.

Finally, Mayor Pristash announced the Hometown Heroes banner program. Banners will be hung throughout the borough to celebrate Northampton’s veterans. They will cost $200.

The next borough council meeting will be Thursday, August 18 at 7:30 p.m.