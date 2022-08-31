Miriam M. Burbes

Miriam M. Burbes, 91, of Moore Township, peacefully passed away surrounded by love and family on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at The Gardens for Memory Care at Easton. She was the wife of the late Henry L. Burbes, with whom she shared 34 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2007. Born in East Allen Township, she was a daughter of the late George M. and Helen L. (Keller) Miltenberger. Miriam was a member of the International Ladies’ Garment Workers’ Union and worked as a presser at various blouse mills in the region for more than 30 years, until retiring in 1993 from the former Sportet Fashions in Moore Township. She loved the outdoors and simply enjoyed working outside. In earlier years, Miriam enjoyed bowling. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church of Cherryville.

Survivors: Miriam will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her daughters, Charlene Mast with whom she resided, and Linda Whitehouse and husband, Richard, of Elgin, South Carolina; sons, Wayne Derhammer and wife, Sue, of Danielsville, and Terry Derhammer and wife, Debra, of Palmerton; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Henry, she was predeceased by a son, Keith E. Derhammer; a granddaughter, Melissa A. Mast; two brothers, William and George Miltenberger; and five sisters, Shirley Smith, Mildred Hill, Marie Heckman, Dora Flyte Weiss, and Evelyn Heckman.

Services: A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at noon in Hope Lutheran Church, 4131 Lehigh Drive, Cherryville, PA 18035. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Thursday morning from 10:30 a.m. to noon in the church. Interment will follow in Indianland Cemetery, Cherryville. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath.

Contributions: Memorial contributions may be offered to Hope Lutheran Church of Cherryville.

Betty M. Reph

Betty M. Reph, 87, formerly of Palm Coast, Florida, was stricken at her home in Bushkill Township and passed away suddenly on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Hecktown Oaks in Lower Nazareth Township. She was the wife of the late Donald F. Reph, with whom she shared 61 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2018. Born in Plainfield Township, she was a daughter of the late Floyd and Elsie (Getz) Dorshimer. A member of the International Ladies’ Garment Workers’ Union, Betty was a seamstress at various blouse mills in the region for more than 40 years, before retiring from the former Sportet Fashions in Moore Township. Betty loved flowers and gardening, and she enjoyed going out for dinner. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church of Cherryville.

Survivors: Betty will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her sons, Timothy J. Reph, with whom she resided, and Kevin L. Reph and wife, Joy, both of Bushkill Township; a grandson, Jason Reph of Bushkill Township; along with nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Donald, she was predeceased by a sister, Esther Irene Gondek.

Services: A funeral service will be held on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Friday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Cedar Hill Memorial Park Cemetery, Allentown.

Contributions: Memorial contributions may be offered to Hope Lutheran Church, 4131 Lehigh Drive, Cherryville, PA 18035 and/or Bushkill Township Volunteer Fire Co. EMS, 155 Firehouse Drive, Nazareth, PA 18064.