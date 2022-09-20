Lisa A. Bell

Lisa A. Bell, 58, of Bentleyville, formerly of Bath and Moore Township, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, surrounded by loving family. Born in Fountain Hill, Lehigh, she was a daughter of Elwood W. “Woody” Rice of Point Phillips, and the late Frances P. (Huhn) Rice. Lisa was a graduate of Northampton High School, Class of 1983. She was formerly employed by the County of Northampton at Gracedale Nursing Home in Upper Nazareth Township. As a proud breast cancer survivor, Lisa was an ardent supporter of breast cancer awareness and always tried to assist others in hope for a cure. She loved designing flower arrangements and was a talented crafter, which she enjoyed doing in her spare time.

Survivors: In addition to her father, Elwood W. “Woody” Rice, she will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her children, Elizabeth Reeser of Catasauqua, and Christopher Reeser and wife, Kayla, of East Allen Township; two granddaughters, Audrina and McKayla-Hope; two brothers, Dale Fye and wife, Cindy, of Coplay, and David Fye of Point Phillips; two sisters, Brenda Fye and companion, Mike Huttrer, of Bowmanstown, and Bonnie Rice of Point Phillips; aunts, uncles and cousins; and her pet cat, Stuffy.

Services: A memorial service in celebration of Lisa’s life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Saturday morning from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be private.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Lisa’s family in care of the funeral home.