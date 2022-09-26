Municipality: Bethlehem, Palmer townships

Road name: US 22

Between: 25th Street Interchange and Bethman Road Overpass

Type of work: Paving

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Nighttime lane restrictions in both directions for pavement rehabilitation work.

Start date: Sept. 25

Est completion date: Oct. 1

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: US 22 East

Between: PA 512 and Farmersville Road

Type of work: Paving

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Single lane conditions on US 22 for pavement rehabilitation work. Work includes concrete patching, paving, bridge deck rehabilitation, and pavement markings on US 22 and interchange ramps. Traffic disruptions will include short-term single lane closures between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. weeknights, as well as weekend lane closures from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 6 a.m.

Start date: Sept. 25

Est completion date: Oct. 1

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: East Allen Township

Road name: PA 987

Between: PA 329 and Orchard Lane

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Sept. 26

Est completion date: Sept. 27

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bushkill Township

Road name: Bushkill Center Road

Between: High Street and SR 512

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Sept. 28

Est completion date: Sept. 30

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Stockertown

Road name: PA 191

Between: Old Mill Road and Grant Street

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. North and South.

Start date: Sept. 26

Est completion date: Sept. 30

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Mt. Bethel Township

Road name: Franklin Hill Road

Between: PA 191 and Uhler Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Sept. 26

Est completion date: Sept. 27

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: City of Easton

Road name: PA 611

Between: Riverside Drive and Park Street

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Sept. 28

Est completion date: Sept. 28

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Mt. Bethel

Road name: Main Street

Between: Front Street and Market Street

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Sept. 29

Est completion date: Sept. 30

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon / Bethlehem Township / Williams Township

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 75 (To PA 611) and Exit 60 (PA 309)

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction westbound shoulder work.

Start date: Sept. 26

Est completion date: Sept. 27

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon / Bethlehem Township / Williams Township

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction shoulder work eastbound.

Start date: Sept. 28

Est completion date: Sept. 29

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: West Easton / City of Easton / Wilson Borough

Road name: Lehigh Drive/Iron Street

Between: Washington Street and Freemansburg Avenue

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Sept. 30

Est completion date: Sept. 30

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

