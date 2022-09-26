Municipality: Bethlehem, Palmer townships
Road name: US 22
Between: 25th Street Interchange and Bethman Road Overpass
Type of work: Paving
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Nighttime lane restrictions in both directions for pavement rehabilitation work.
Start date: Sept. 25
Est completion date: Oct. 1
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: US 22 East
Between: PA 512 and Farmersville Road
Type of work: Paving
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Single lane conditions on US 22 for pavement rehabilitation work. Work includes concrete patching, paving, bridge deck rehabilitation, and pavement markings on US 22 and interchange ramps. Traffic disruptions will include short-term single lane closures between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. weeknights, as well as weekend lane closures from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 6 a.m.
Start date: Sept. 25
Est completion date: Oct. 1
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: East Allen Township
Road name: PA 987
Between: PA 329 and Orchard Lane
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Sept. 26
Est completion date: Sept. 27
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bushkill Township
Road name: Bushkill Center Road
Between: High Street and SR 512
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Sept. 28
Est completion date: Sept. 30
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Stockertown
Road name: PA 191
Between: Old Mill Road and Grant Street
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. North and South.
Start date: Sept. 26
Est completion date: Sept. 30
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Mt. Bethel Township
Road name: Franklin Hill Road
Between: PA 191 and Uhler Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Sept. 26
Est completion date: Sept. 27
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Easton
Road name: PA 611
Between: Riverside Drive and Park Street
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Sept. 28
Est completion date: Sept. 28
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Mt. Bethel
Road name: Main Street
Between: Front Street and Market Street
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Sept. 29
Est completion date: Sept. 30
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon / Bethlehem Township / Williams Township
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 75 (To PA 611) and Exit 60 (PA 309)
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction westbound shoulder work.
Start date: Sept. 26
Est completion date: Sept. 27
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon / Bethlehem Township / Williams Township
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction shoulder work eastbound.
Start date: Sept. 28
Est completion date: Sept. 29
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: West Easton / City of Easton / Wilson Borough
Road name: Lehigh Drive/Iron Street
Between: Washington Street and Freemansburg Avenue
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Sept. 30
Est completion date: Sept. 30
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
