Antoinette “Toni” Calabrese Godiska

Antoinette Godiska, 87, of Bath, Pa., passed away peacefully on September 28 at Sacred Heart Senior Living in Northampton. Toni was born on Sept. 13, 1935, in Easton, Pa., to the late Salvatore and Margaret Calabrese.

Toni’s joy of life did not end with her death, as she joined her loving husband, many family members, and most importantly Jesus. She worked at Dixie Cup in Easton and the Old Mill Clothing Outlet in Bethlehem, while being a loving mother to her two boys. She served as a Eucharistic minister and lector at Sacred Heart Church in Bath and led the Rosary prayer group at Sacred Heart Living. She had a great love of life and Nature, and the smallest things brought her joy and smiles. For decades, her family could always count on a phone call or an in-person serenade of “Happy Birthday” on her flute. She was a devoted and loving wife; wonderful and supportive mom; loving sister; and playful grandmother. She will be remembered by her fond nicknames given to her by the super amazing staff at Sacred Heart Senior Living in Northampton: Toni Roni, Toni Bologni, Roni and Toni Rice a Roni.

She is survived by her sons, Frank and his wife Michele, and Ron and his wife Jennifer; grandchildren Sadie, Thomas, and Joseph; sisters Virginia Beltz and Jenny Padula; brother Santo; and many nieces and nephews. Antoinette was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Godiska, brother James Calabrese, and sisters Rosie Hunt, Josephine Marakovits, and Susie Argentati.

Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 10:30 a.m. in Queenship of Mary Church, 1324 Newport Ave., Northampton. Family and friends may call Tuesday night from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday morning from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Bath. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be presented to the Alzheimer’s Association c/o funeral home in loving memory of Toni to help fight Alzheimer’s disease.

George B. Wuchter

George B. Wuchter, 75, of Kreidersville, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Inpatient Hospice in Allentown. He was the husband of the late Carolyn E. (Seubert) Wuchter, with whom he shared 49 years of marriage prior to her passing in 2019. Born in Bath, he was a son of the late Clifford C. and Grace E. (Smith) Wuchter. A 1965 graduate of Northampton High School, George honorably served in the United States Air Force during Vietnam. He was employed at the Northampton School District as a supervising custodian in the maintenance department for 28 and a half years, until retiring in 2002. George enjoyed hunting and was a member and treasurer of East Bath Rod & Gun Club as well as a life member of Petersville Rod & Gun Club. He was also a life member of VFW Post 729 in Egypt and a member of American Legion Post 470 in Bath. In addition to hunting, George also enjoyed gardening.

Survivors: He is survived by two sons, Gregory J. Wuchter and wife, Jacqueline, of New Braunfels, Texas, and Matthew C. Wuchter of Slatington; four grandchildren, Jack, Hattie, Evan and Grace; a brother, Galen Wuchter and wife, Linda, of Emanuelsville; two sisters, Barbara Cremeans and husband, Bill, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Susan Wuchter of Bethlehem; nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, Carolyn, he was predeceased by a brother, Franklin “Gooch” Werner; and two sisters, Judy C. Wuchter and Jane E. Schmalzer.

Services: A graveside service with Military Honors will be held privately with the family at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to mypitbullisfamily.org.