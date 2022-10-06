Following a successful Old Home Week, the event’s committee made a $300 donation to the Bath-Allen Youth Club. The donation was raised from the registration fees for the event’s inaugural softball tournament.

“We want to support youth programs, youth sports…and give the kids in Bath opportunities,” said Councilman Frank Hesch, who was instrumental in bringing Old Home Week back to the borough.

Hesch added that the softball game will return next August.

Hesch also announced that Old Home Week in 2023 will be Old Home Weekend. Thanks to community participation and excitement, the event will return on a smaller scale next year. The week-long celebration will be held in 2026 and continue every four years.

In other news, council appointed Steven D. Brown, Esq. to the Borough Rental License and Inspection Board of Appeals for five years commencing on Jan. 1, 2023, ending Dec. 31, 2026. They also appointed Susan Simon to the Borough Rental License and Inspection Board of Appeals for three years commencing on Jan. 1, 2023, ending Dec. 31, 2024.

The Volunteer Fire Department also gave its monthly report during the meeting. In September, there were 32 fire calls, bringing the total for 2022 to 252.

The fire department and social hall’s joint basket social will be Saturday, October 8 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, October 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Bath Fire Social Hall. Drawings will begin on October 9 at 3:30 p.m.

There are over 200 baskets and 50 gift cards. There will also be a drawing for a $1,000 cash prize and a 50-inch television.

Finally, Diane Lager of the Bath Museum spoke before the board, asking the borough to confirm whether it is additionally insured to allow the museum to staff the Siegfried Log Cabin three times a year. The borough will review with its insurance company and confirm its costs.

The board also appointed Councilman Hesch as a liaison to the museum. Finally, the board approved a lease with the museum, which operates out of the municipal building, which commenced on October 1. This lease includes a key to the borough building to access the facilities.

The next Bath Borough Council meeting is Monday, November 7 at 6 p.m.