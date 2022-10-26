Carol A. Forte

Carol A. Forte, 65, of Mahanoy City, Pa., formerly of Bath, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Allentown, surrounded by her loving family. Born on Aug. 6, 1957, in Bethlehem, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Russell T. and Jean E. (DiCampli) Hertzog. Carol was the loving wife of Mauro D. Forte, with whom she shared 19 years of marriage this past August. Carol’s greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren.

Survivors: In addition to her loving husband Mauro D., she is survived by two daughters, Tania L. Fell and her husband James, Jamie Bauder and her fiance George Gable; son, Joshua M. Smith; sister, Margaret Orchulli and her husband Michael; step-son, Daniel; step-daughters, Anna and Angela; nineteen grandchildren; one niece, three nephews; and close friends, Robert Kies, and David and Diane Weller. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Ashley M.

Services: Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 in the Bartholomew Funeral Home, 243 S. Walnut St., Bath, PA 18014. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation, Friday, from 1:30 to 2 p.m. in the funeral home.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carol’s memory, may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 862, Pittsburgh, PA 15106.