An Electronics Recycling and Document Shred Day will be held in the Borough of Bath on Saturday, October 29 from 9 a.m. to noon (or until the trucks are full) at Fireman’s Field, located at 300 N. Chestnut St. in Bath. This will be a non-contact event, all must stay in their vehicles and are asked to have exact change or a check prepared. Envelopes are preferred. This event is open to borough residents only with a form of ID. There is a limit of 10 boxes of documents per resident.

The following are items that can be recycled for free: Desktop computers (fee for monitors), laptops, keyboards and mice, printers and fax machines, cables and cords, cell phone and laptop batteries, UPS battery backups, toner and ink cartridges, audio visual equipment, telephones and cell phones (please remove the cell phone batteries), DVD players and VCRs, gaming systems, string Christmas lights, microwaves and small appliances, metal items and water heaters, exercise equipment, car batteries (sealed lead acid), bed frames, rain spouting and filing cabinets.

Additional items that may be recycled with a fee are:

Washers and dryers- $20

Stoves and dishwashers- $20

Computer monitors- $18

TVs under 42”- $38 all types

TVs (in wooden cabinet, projection, over 42”, TV tubes [broken TVs])- $55

Air conditioners and dehumidifiers- $25

Refrigerators and floor freezers- $35

Floor copiers- $20

Console stereos (in cabinet)- $35

Paint cans (1-gallon)- $5

Hard drive destruction is available offsite for $10 per drive, which includes a Certificate of Destruction.

Cash and checks will be the only accepted forms of payment. Please make checks payable to Responsible Recycling Services or RRS.