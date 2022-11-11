Municipality: Lower Saucon / Bethlehem Township / Williams Township

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 75 (To PA 611) and Exit 60 (PA 309)

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction for shoulder work.

Start date: Nov. 14

Est completion date: Nov. 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon / Bethlehem Township / Williams Township

Road name: Interstate 78

Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction for eastbound shoulder work.

Start date: Nov. 16

Est completion date: Nov. 17

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Williams Township

Road name: PA 611/South Delaware Drive

Between: Cedarville Road and Buck’s County Line

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Nov. 18

Est completion date: Nov. 18

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Williams Township

Road name: PA 611/South Delaware Drive

Between: Cedarville Road and Browns Drive

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Nov. 14

Est completion date: Nov. 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Williams Township

Road name: Morgan Hill Road

Between: Cedarville Road and Raubsville Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Nov. 16

Est completion date: Nov. 16

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer Township

Road name: Sales Street

Between: PA 248 and US 22

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging westbound.

Start date: Nov. 17

Est completion date: Nov. 17

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer Township

Road name: Church Road

Between: Bethman Road and William Penn Highway

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Nov. 17

Est completion date: Nov. 17

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon Township

Road name: Black River Road

Between: PA 378 and Bingen Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Nov. 18

Est completion date: Nov. 18

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Whitetail Deer

Between: Monocacy Drive and Valley View

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Nov. 14

Est completion date: Nov. 15

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Scenic Drive

Between: Point Phillips Road and Mountain Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Nov. 16

Est completion date: Nov. 16

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Yost Road

Between: Moorestown Drive and Main Street

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Nov. 17

Est completion date: Nov. 17

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Chapman Borough

Road name: Chapmans Road

Between: Monocacy Drive and Monocacy Drive

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Nov. 18

Est completion date: Nov. 18

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: PA 946

Between: Moorestown Road and Hoch Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Nov. 14

Est completion date: Nov. 18

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Whitetail Deer Drive

Between: Monocacy Drive and Valley View

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Nov. 14

Est completion date: Nov. 16

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: PA 987

Between: Mountain View Drive and Northampton Street

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Nov. 17

Est completion date: Nov. 18

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bangor / Plainfield Township

Road name: Lower South Main Street

Between: Front Street and PA 512

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Nov. 14

Est completion date: Nov. 14

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bushkill / Plainfield / Wind Gap

Road name: PA 512

Between: Bushkill Center Road and PA 611

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Nov. 15

Est completion date: Nov. 18

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer / Plainfield townships

Road name: PA 33

Between: US 22 and Monroe County Line

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction.

Start date: Nov. 14

Est completion date: Nov. 18

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Easton / Forks

Road name: Bushkill Drive

Between: 13th Street and Uhler Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: Nov. 14

Est completion date: Nov. 18

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: –

Road name: Interstate 78 West

Between: Lehigh County Line and Exit 67 (PA 412)

Type of work: Construction

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction westbound for barrier work.

Start date: Nov. 29

Est completion date: Dec. 2

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Lower Saucon Township

Road name: PA 378

Between: Black River Road and Center Valley Parkway

Type of work: Construction

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction for barrier work.

Start date: Nov. 29

Est completion date: Dec. 2

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: US 22 East

Between: PA 512 and Farmersville Road

Type of work: Paving

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Single lane conditions on US 22 for pavement rehabilitation work. Work includes concrete patching, paving, bridge deck rehabilitation, and pavement markings on US 22 and interchange ramps. Traffic disruptions will include short-term single lane closures between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. weeknights, as well as weekend lane closures from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 6 a.m.

Start date: Nov. 13

Est completion date: Nov. 19

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

