Municipality: Lower Saucon / Bethlehem Township / Williams Township
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 75 (To PA 611) and Exit 60 (PA 309)
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction for shoulder work.
Start date: Nov. 14
Est completion date: Nov. 15
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon / Bethlehem Township / Williams Township
Road name: Interstate 78
Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction for eastbound shoulder work.
Start date: Nov. 16
Est completion date: Nov. 17
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Williams Township
Road name: PA 611/South Delaware Drive
Between: Cedarville Road and Buck’s County Line
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Nov. 18
Est completion date: Nov. 18
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Williams Township
Road name: PA 611/South Delaware Drive
Between: Cedarville Road and Browns Drive
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Nov. 14
Est completion date: Nov. 15
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Williams Township
Road name: Morgan Hill Road
Between: Cedarville Road and Raubsville Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Nov. 16
Est completion date: Nov. 16
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer Township
Road name: Sales Street
Between: PA 248 and US 22
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging westbound.
Start date: Nov. 17
Est completion date: Nov. 17
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer Township
Road name: Church Road
Between: Bethman Road and William Penn Highway
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Nov. 17
Est completion date: Nov. 17
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon Township
Road name: Black River Road
Between: PA 378 and Bingen Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Nov. 18
Est completion date: Nov. 18
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Whitetail Deer
Between: Monocacy Drive and Valley View
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Nov. 14
Est completion date: Nov. 15
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Scenic Drive
Between: Point Phillips Road and Mountain Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Nov. 16
Est completion date: Nov. 16
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Yost Road
Between: Moorestown Drive and Main Street
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Nov. 17
Est completion date: Nov. 17
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Chapman Borough
Road name: Chapmans Road
Between: Monocacy Drive and Monocacy Drive
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Nov. 18
Est completion date: Nov. 18
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: PA 946
Between: Moorestown Road and Hoch Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Nov. 14
Est completion date: Nov. 18
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Whitetail Deer Drive
Between: Monocacy Drive and Valley View
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Nov. 14
Est completion date: Nov. 16
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: PA 987
Between: Mountain View Drive and Northampton Street
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Nov. 17
Est completion date: Nov. 18
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bangor / Plainfield Township
Road name: Lower South Main Street
Between: Front Street and PA 512
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Nov. 14
Est completion date: Nov. 14
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bushkill / Plainfield / Wind Gap
Road name: PA 512
Between: Bushkill Center Road and PA 611
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Nov. 15
Est completion date: Nov. 18
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer / Plainfield townships
Road name: PA 33
Between: US 22 and Monroe County Line
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction.
Start date: Nov. 14
Est completion date: Nov. 18
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Easton / Forks
Road name: Bushkill Drive
Between: 13th Street and Uhler Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: Nov. 14
Est completion date: Nov. 18
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: –
Road name: Interstate 78 West
Between: Lehigh County Line and Exit 67 (PA 412)
Type of work: Construction
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction westbound for barrier work.
Start date: Nov. 29
Est completion date: Dec. 2
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Lower Saucon Township
Road name: PA 378
Between: Black River Road and Center Valley Parkway
Type of work: Construction
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction for barrier work.
Start date: Nov. 29
Est completion date: Dec. 2
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: US 22 East
Between: PA 512 and Farmersville Road
Type of work: Paving
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Single lane conditions on US 22 for pavement rehabilitation work. Work includes concrete patching, paving, bridge deck rehabilitation, and pavement markings on US 22 and interchange ramps. Traffic disruptions will include short-term single lane closures between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. weeknights, as well as weekend lane closures from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 6 a.m.
Start date: Nov. 13
Est completion date: Nov. 19
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
