TREE LIGHTINGS

Allen Township- N/A

Bangor Borough- Sunday, Dec. 4 along with Holiday Artisan Market on Broadway from noon to 6 p.m.

Bath Borough- Sunday, Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. in Monocacy Creek Park.

Bethlehem City- Friday, Nov. 18 at 5 p.m. at Payrow Plaza.

Bethlehem Township- N/A

Bushkill Township- N/A

Chapman Borough- N/A

East Allen Township- N/A

East Bangor Borough- Stay tuned.

Easton City- Peace Candle Lighting Ceremony Saturday, Nov. 26 at 6:30 p.m. in Centre Square.

Forks Township- Sunday, Dec. 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the amphitheater, tree lighting between 7 and 7:30 p.m.

Freemansburg Borough- N/A

Glendon Borough- N/A

Hanover Township- Friday, Dec. 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hanover Township Community Center.

Hellertown-Lower Saucon’s Light Up The Night- Friday, Nov. 25 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Morris J. Dimmick Memorial Park, Hellertown.

Kreidersville Covered Bridge- Saturday, Dec. 10 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Special visit from Santa, hot cocoa and cookies, sing along, etc. Rain date Sunday, Dec. 11.

Lehigh Township- Saturday, Dec. 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. in Bryfogle Park, Berlinsville.

Lower Mount Bethel Township- Saturday, Dec. 3 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at 2004 Hutchinson Ave, Martins Creek.

Lower Nazareth Township- N/A

Moore Township- Saturday, Dec. 3 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the corner of Rts. 987 and 946. Hosted by Moore Township Lions Club.

Nazareth Borough- Friday, Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. in the circle.

North Catty Borough- Sunday, Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. in North Catty Park, 701 Grove St.

Northampton Borough- Sunday, Nov. 27 at the Triangle. Festivities begin 5:30 p.m., Santa arrives 6 p.m.

Palmer Township- Saturday, Dec. 10 at 6:15 p.m. at Charles Chrin Community Center.

Pen Argyl Borough- Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. in front of borough hall.

Plainfield Township- N/A

Portland Borough- Sunday, Nov. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at 422-428 Delaware Ave., old Portland Train Station.

Roseto Borough- Sunday, Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. at Roseto Borough Building, 164 Garibaldi Ave.

Stockertown Borough- N/A

Tatamy Borough- Sunday, Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the municipal building. Sponsored by Tatamy Historical Society with the help of Tatamy Fire Co. Refreshments afterwards at St. John’s church.

Upper Mount Bethel Township- Stay tuned.

Upper Nazareth Township- N/A

Walnutport Borough- Saturday, Dec. 3 around 5 p.m. at 215 Lincoln Ave.

Washington Township- N/A

West Easton Borough- N/A

Williams Township- N/A

Wilson Borough- Friday, Nov. 25 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Meuser Park.

Wind Gap Borough- Stay tuned.

FESTIVE EVENTS

Not a comprehensive list of all events happening in Northampton County.

Bethlehem Christmas City Village- Open Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays through Dec. 24 in downtown Bethlehem.

Christkindlmarkt, Bethlehem- Presented by Univest Financial. Runs weekends November 18 until December 18.

Easton Winter Village Holiday Marketplace- Weekends from Nov. 18- Dec. 18 in Centre Square. Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.

Storytime With The Sugarplum Fairy- Saturday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. at Northampton Area Public Library. Free event, register with NAPL.

Christmas Wreath Workshop- Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26 from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 27 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Gov. Wolf Hist. Society, 6600 Jacksonville Road. Visit “Governor Wolf Historical Society at the Wolf Academy Historic Site” on Facebook for registration form.

Holiday Craft Show and Flea Market- Saturday, Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mountain View Drive-In, 602 Jacobsburg Rd., Nazareth.

Small Business Saturday- Saturday, Nov. 26. Support your local businesses!

40th Governor Wolf Historical Society Christmas House Tour- Candlelight tour Friday, Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m., regular tour Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets required. Call Carol at 610-390-0555 FMI.

Hanover Township Community Center Breakfast With Santa- Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 to 10:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. to noon. Register at HTCC front desk or htcc.activityreg.com.

Holiday Craft Festival- Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Governor Wolf Historical Society. 6600 Jacksonville Rd., Bath.

Holiday Artisan Market on Broadway and Tree Lighting- Sunday, Dec. 4 from noon to 6 p.m. on Broadway, Historic Downtown Bangor.

Christmas at the Roxy- Dec. 6 and 7 featuring “White Christmas” at the Roxy Theatre. Admission is non-perishable food item donation for Northampton Area Food Bank. Dec. 6 and 7 doors open at 7 p.m., movie begins 7:30 p.m., special matinee at 12:30/1 p.m. Dec. 7.

Christmas in Nazareth- Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown, historic Nazareth.

Christmas at Boulton- Saturday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11 from noon to 4 p.m. at Jacobsburg Historical Society.

The Nutcracker Ballet at the Roxy Theatre- Features dancers of Pennsylvania Classical Ballet Academy and guest performers. Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2 and 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. Visit www.paclassicalballetacademy.com for tickets or purchase at the door.

Candy Cane Hunt- Saturday, Dec. 17 at 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church property, E. Main Street, Bath. Email registration to bathpalions@yahoo.com. Hosted by Bath Lions Club.

Bath Yuletide Celebration- Saturday, Dec. 17 in the Borough of Bath. Presented by the Bath Community & Economic Development Committee. Bath businesses open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Events throughout the day- Santa Run, Candy Cane Hunt, and Luminary Night at 7 p.m. Get in the holiday spirit with Door Decorating Contest for a chance to win a prize.

SANTA RUNS/TOYS

Residents must sign up within their respective township/borough to be included in Santa Runs. If you’d like to be included in your local Santa Run, contact the contact information listed below. Not a comprehensive listing of all boroughs/townships in Northampton County.

Allen Township- Hosted by Allen Township Fire Company No. 1. Sunday, Dec. 11 at noon. Call 610-262-1101 for more information, leave message.

Bethlehem Township- Hosted by Bethlehem Twp. Vol. Fire Co. Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you would like your child(ren) to receive a present (that you provide) please email SantaDay@btvfc.org with your name, your children’s names, a Bethlehem Township address, and phone number.

Borough of Bath- Hosted by Bath Fire Dept. Saturday, Dec. 17, 9:30 a.m. until finished. Call 610-837-6400 and leave message for more information or visit “Bath Volunteer Fire Department – PA” on Facebook.

Bushkill Township- Hosted by Bushkill Township Volunteer Fire Co. Saturday, Dec. 17 starting at 8 a.m. Visit bushkilltownshipfireco.com for more info and how to sign up.

Colonial Regional Police Department Toys for Tots- Collection boxes set up at 248 Brodhead Rd., Bethlehem. New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off in person Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Colonial Regional Police Department hosts Shop with Cops- Saturday, Dec. 3. To donate, checks and cash can be dropped off at the station during normal business hours. Call 610-861-4820 with questions. Donations must be made prior to Nov. 30.

East Allen Township- Saturday, Dec. 17 around 9 a.m. Santa will be driven around the township to hand out candy canes.

Forks Township- Hosted by Forks Township Fire Dept. Saturday, Dec. 17 at 9 a.m. Deadline is Dec. 5. Stop by Forks Fire Dept. to sign your child up and drop off present.

Freemansburg- Hosted by Freemansburg Fire Co. Saturday, Dec. 10 at 1 p.m., following Cookies with Santa. Visit Facebook page or email tgetz@freemansburgfire.org with questions.

Hanover Township- Hosted by Hanover Twp. Vol. Fire Co. Saturday, Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. Call 610-867-2103 FMI.

Hellertown Borough- Hosted by Dewey Fire Co. No. 1. Stay tuned.

Lehigh Township- Hosted by Lehigh Township Vol. Fire Co. No. 1. Saturday, Dec. 3 from 4 to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 4 between 1 and 4 p.m. Message “Lehigh Township Volunteer Fire Co.” on Facebook for a form.

Lower Nazareth- Hosted by Hecktown Volunteer Fire Co. #1. Saturday, Dec. 10 starting at 10 a.m. For more info please call 610-759-2112 or email info@hecktownfire.org.

Moore Township- Hosted by Klecknersville Rangers. Saturday, Dec. 17 beginning at 9 a.m. Call 610-837-3465 for more details.

Moore Township Toys for Tots- Donate new, unwrapped toys every Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon at FedEx trailer at Klecknersville Rangers through Christmas.

Mount Bethel- Hosted by Mount Bethel and North Bangor Volunteer Fire Depts. Saturday, Dec. 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. Any questions, call 570-807-7495 or 570-807-8160 or email mbfc3750@ptd.net. (Upper Mt. Bethel residents only.)

Nazareth Borough- Hosted by Vigilance Hose Co. No. 1. Sunday, Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. Questions or inquiries, email nfd.fireprevention@gmail.com.

Northampton Borough- Hosted by Northampton Borough Fire Department. Saturday, Dec. 10 starting around noon. Visit “Northampton Borough Fire Department” on Facebook FMI.

Palmer Township- Hosted by Palmer Municipal Fire Dept. Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 484-894-3738 or 610-972-5478 or email info@palmerfire.org, or visit “Palmer Municipal Fire Department” on Facebook.

Plainfield Township- Hosted by Plainfield Twp. Vol. Fire Co. Saturday, Dec. 17 after Breakfast with Santa. FMI check back with “Plainfield Township Volunteer Fire Company” on Facebook.

Upper Nazareth- Hosted by Upper Nazareth Fire Department. Saturday, Dec. 10 at 9 a.m. Drop off gifts at fire station. Visit Facebook FMI.