Municipality: City of Bethlehem, Glendon and Hellertown Boroughs, Lower Saucon and Williams Townships

Road name: Interstate 78 East

Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder restrictions. Please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: Nov. 21

Est completion date: Nov. 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Williams Township and City of Easton

Road name: PA 611/South Delaware Drive

Between: Cedarville Road and Browns Drive

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: Nov. 21

Est completion date: Nov. 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Williams Township

Road name: Morgan Hill Road

Between: Cedarville Road and Raubsville Road

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: Nov. 22

Est completion date: Nov. 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: City of Easton and West Easton Borough

Road name: Lehigh Drive

Between: Washington Street and Iron Street

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: Nov. 23

Est completion date: Nov. 23

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Whitetail Deer Drive

Between: PA 987 and Valley View Drive

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: Nov. 21

Est completion date: Nov. 21

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Chapman Borough and Moore Township

Road name: Main Street

Between: PA 987 and PA 987

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: Nov. 22

Est completion date: Nov. 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: Scenic Drive

Between: Point Phillips Road and PA 946/Mountain View Drive

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: Nov. 23

Est completion date: Nov. 23

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Moore and East Allen Townships, Chapman and Bath Boroughs

Road name: PA 987/Monocacy Drive

Between: PA 946/Mountain View Drive and PA 248/Northampton Street

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: Nov. 21

Est completion date: Nov. 23

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: PA 946/Mountain View Drive

Between: PA 512/Moorestown Drive and Hoch Road

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: Nov. 21

Est completion date: Nov. 23

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bushkill, Plainfield, Washington and Upper Mount Bethel Townships; Wind Gap, Bangor and East Bangor Boroughs

Road name: PA 512

Between: Bushkill Center Road and PA 611

Type of work: Crack Sealing

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: Nov. 21

Est completion date: Nov. 23

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield, Bushkill, Palmer, Lower Nazareth and Bethlehem Townships; Wind Gap and Stockertown Boroughs

Road name: PA 33

Between: US 22 and Monroe County Line

Type of work: Highway Beautification

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: This will be a moving operation. Be alert for lane restrictions on PA 33 north or south. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: Nov. 21

Est completion date: Nov. 23

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: City of Easton and Forks Township

Road name: Bushkill Drive

Between: 13th Street and Uhler Road

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: Nov. 21

Est completion date: Nov. 23

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: City of Bethlehem, Hellertown Borough and Lower Saucon Township

Road name: PA 412/Hellertown Road/Leithsville Road

Between: Shimersville Road and Bucks County Line

Type of work: Roadway Reflector Installation

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Be alert for possible lane restrictions. Please use caution driving through the work zone.

Start date: Nov. 23

Est completion date: Nov. 23

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

