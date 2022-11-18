Municipality: City of Bethlehem, Glendon and Hellertown Boroughs, Lower Saucon and Williams Townships
Road name: Interstate 78 East
Between: Exit 60 (PA 309) and Exit 75 (To PA 611)
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder restrictions. Please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: Nov. 21
Est completion date: Nov. 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Williams Township and City of Easton
Road name: PA 611/South Delaware Drive
Between: Cedarville Road and Browns Drive
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: Nov. 21
Est completion date: Nov. 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Williams Township
Road name: Morgan Hill Road
Between: Cedarville Road and Raubsville Road
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: Nov. 22
Est completion date: Nov. 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Easton and West Easton Borough
Road name: Lehigh Drive
Between: Washington Street and Iron Street
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: Nov. 23
Est completion date: Nov. 23
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Whitetail Deer Drive
Between: PA 987 and Valley View Drive
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: Nov. 21
Est completion date: Nov. 21
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Chapman Borough and Moore Township
Road name: Main Street
Between: PA 987 and PA 987
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: Nov. 22
Est completion date: Nov. 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: Scenic Drive
Between: Point Phillips Road and PA 946/Mountain View Drive
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: Nov. 23
Est completion date: Nov. 23
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Moore and East Allen Townships, Chapman and Bath Boroughs
Road name: PA 987/Monocacy Drive
Between: PA 946/Mountain View Drive and PA 248/Northampton Street
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: Nov. 21
Est completion date: Nov. 23
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: PA 946/Mountain View Drive
Between: PA 512/Moorestown Drive and Hoch Road
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: Nov. 21
Est completion date: Nov. 23
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bushkill, Plainfield, Washington and Upper Mount Bethel Townships; Wind Gap, Bangor and East Bangor Boroughs
Road name: PA 512
Between: Bushkill Center Road and PA 611
Type of work: Crack Sealing
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: Nov. 21
Est completion date: Nov. 23
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield, Bushkill, Palmer, Lower Nazareth and Bethlehem Townships; Wind Gap and Stockertown Boroughs
Road name: PA 33
Between: US 22 and Monroe County Line
Type of work: Highway Beautification
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: This will be a moving operation. Be alert for lane restrictions on PA 33 north or south. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: Nov. 21
Est completion date: Nov. 23
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Easton and Forks Township
Road name: Bushkill Drive
Between: 13th Street and Uhler Road
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restrictions. Expect delays and please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: Nov. 21
Est completion date: Nov. 23
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: City of Bethlehem, Hellertown Borough and Lower Saucon Township
Road name: PA 412/Hellertown Road/Leithsville Road
Between: Shimersville Road and Bucks County Line
Type of work: Roadway Reflector Installation
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Be alert for possible lane restrictions. Please use caution driving through the work zone.
Start date: Nov. 23
Est completion date: Nov. 23
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
