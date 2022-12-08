Bath Borough Council held their monthly meeting on Monday, Dec. 5.

Council had a visit from guest Brian J. Panella who announced he was interested in running for the Northampton County Court of Common Pleas.

Trooper Nate Branosky with the PA State Police (PSP) was present and reported service statistics from 2021 and 2022.

In 2021, Bath accounted for 688 calls for service in Troop M. The Troop recorded 63,324 total calls for service. In 2022, up to Dec. 2, Bath accounted for 689 calls for service in Troop M. The Troop has recorded 62,286 calls. In regards to traffic enforcement, for 2022 up to Sept. 30, Bath recorded 50 vehicle crashes; 16 crashes included injury, one was DUI related, 62 citations were issued, and 27 warnings were given. For crime data, Bath had 75 criminal investigations, 42 criminal arrests, four drug investigations, 30 crimes against person, and 39 crimes against property. In 2022 PSP hosted an active shooter drill training at George Wolf Elementary School with several other law enforcement agencies from the region. In regards to other notable events, the Northampton County Drug Task Force/PSP conducted a Drug Search Warrant at a residence along Old Forge Drive on October 28, PSP conducted Operation Safe Stop (school bus stop detail) and Operation Nighthawk (DUI enforcement detail). PSP also assisted Mayor Mirabito with Ukrainian Relief efforts, Coffee with a Cop on October 1 and Treats with a Trooper on Halloween

PSP reminds borough residents that Troop M is its police department. The non-emergency phone number is 610-861-2026. Suspicious activity can be reported to tips@pa.gov or by calling 888-292-1919. Troop M is also on Twitter @PSPTroopMPIO.

In other news, Councilman Frank Hesch and the Bath Community & Economic Development Committee have organized a “Yuletide in Bath” celebration set for December 17. The borough’s annual Santa Run, conducted by the Bath Fire Dept., will start at 9 a.m. and the Candy Cane Hunt sponsored by the Lions Club will begin at 3 p.m. at St. Johns Church. Luminaria will be held at 7 p.m.

Borough Manager Bradford Flynn reported that the borough has registered approximately 71% of its rental stock with landlords, a considerable turnout for the first year of the rental inspection and licensing law. Landlords must have their units registered with the borough on or before Dec. 31, 2022. If landlords fail to comply, the borough will be looking to speak with those landlords.

Bath resident Dustin Goldfarb was appointed to the Borough Rental License and Inspection Board of Appeals to a four-year term.

Lastly, the 2023 meeting schedule was adopted by council and will be advertised in The Home News this December.

The next monthly borough council meeting will be Monday, January 9 at 6 p.m.