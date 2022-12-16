The Moore Township Board of Supervisors met Tuesday, December 6 to discuss waivers, subdivisions, Nixle, open space preservation, MS4 project easements, an East Walker Road culvert, forestry ordinance, resolutions, and resignations.

First, supervisors granted a waiver to Muschlitz Excavating Land Development for SALDO section 3.04.c in regards to the way stormwater infiltration is calculated because the applicant is building an underground water basin and they are requesting relief in the freeboard requirement. Township Engineer Kevin Horvath expressed that he does not see the request as a concern. The board approved the waiver unanimously.

The board also unanimously approved the Wayne Cacciola minor subdivision conditional approval based on the Keystone Consulting Engineers letter dated November 16 for the subdivision of the house on the property being separated from the rest of the property, which is preserved farmland.

The Ruth Beal lot line adjustment conditional approval was also approved unanimously for the lot line adjustment between a mother and daughter for two square lots that will now be more conforming than they previously were.

Under reports, Fire Police Captain Jason Harhart reported that the Klecknersville Rangers Vol. Fire Co. responded to 25 fire calls for the month of October, which accounted for two fires, one fire police, seven automatic fire alarms, seven ambulance assists, one for wires down, and seven mutual aid calls with Bath for three motor vehicle accidents, one fire alarm, one spill, one fire, and one carbon monoxide alarm. The fire company also responded to a total of 48 ambulance calls for the month of October.

Next, Public Works Director Craig Hoffman shared that the Schiavone Park gates will be closed as of the first winter storm and will remain closed until spring.

The board unanimously approved the resignation of Jesse Longley from the Public Works Department regretfully.

In other news, the supervisors unanimously voted for the township to drop out of the Nixle program. Chairman Daniel Piorkowski expressed that the program is too costly for it not to work for township residents.

Supervisors also voted unanimously to approve the Bridget George Open Space Preservation for 32 acres of land off of Penn Dixie Road with soft costs not to exceed $42,155.

Next, Township Engineer Horvath updated the board on the MS4 project easement agreements, stating that agreements and exhibits have been sent to property owners. Although some misconceptions regarding the easements have been resolved with the property owners by communication from both Horvath and Township Solicitor David M. Backenstoe, the property owners would like to gather in person to discuss the agreements with Horvath and Backenstoe in the near future. They are currently in the process of setting a date to meet with the four property owners that still have not signed their agreements.

“It’s not going to be a problem, we just have to work with [the property owners] on it to move forward,” assured Backenstoe.

Horvath also updated the board that the East Walker Road culvert project has been completed with the road being paved and the guiderails being up. Additionally, the project came in slightly below budget. Supervisors approved the payment to the contractor for $55,000 and to place the project into the maintenance period for 18 months.

Following, Backenstoe updated the board about the forestry ordinance amendment. He will be drafting an ordinance repealing the bonding provision because the township cannot request forestry to bond the road.

Backenstoe also updated the board about Act 15 of 2022 and what it allows the township to do with EIT money. The newest law that recently went into effect states that municipalities can use up to 25% of funds to maintain or improve open space properties but is not clearly written. Through research, Backenstoe found that under this proposed legislation, municipalities will be able to use 25% of funds currently earmarked for maintenance and development under the open space tax (which is the EIT tax), regardless of the method of acquisition or the purchase of land serving as open space benefit. The funds can be used to maintain, stabilize, fix, and improve open space land.

Next, Backenstoe brought up the discussion of the Arthofer property on Buss Road, which required Lorin Arthofer to sign two deeds of dedication. However, Arthofer expressed his concerns regarding his preference of doing a right-of-way rather than a deed of dedication. Backenstoe stated that the land was supposed to be dedicated by deed to the township 20 to 30 years ago.

“My concern is more of what happens if we put a nice swale in and someone hits it with their snowmobile. Who would be responsible?” asked Arthofer.

Arthofer also had concerns regarding who would be in charge of the maintenance of the land such as who would be required to mow the land and whether the township would mow it consistently.

“I have no assurance from Moore Township as to what responsibilities the township would have for that area. How is [it] fair to give [the township] the land and then have to mow it myself if I want it taken care of a certain way?” said Arthofer.

The discussion was tabled.

In other news, supervisors unanimously approved the 2023 tax levy resolution, with property tax remaining at six mills and the 2023 budget.

Last, the board unanimously approved the resignation of Michael Wallery from the Planning Commission and thanked him for his service.

The next Moore Township Board of Supervisors meeting/reorganization meeting will be held Tuesday, January 3 at 6 p.m. in the municipal building, located at 2491 Community Dr.