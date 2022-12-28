Beverly I. (Keller) Blazinsky

Beverly I. (Keller) Blazinsky, 69, of Seemsville Road, Northampton, Allen Twp., died on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in her home. She was the wife of the late George J. Blazinsky who passed in 2013. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late William, Sr. and Alverta (Campbell) Keller.

Beverly was a self employed custodian for many years. She enjoyed her work and especially the people she was involved with. Beverly was a 1970 graduate of the Whitehall High School. Survivors: Three sisters, three brothers. One predeceased brother. Several nieces and nephews.

Services: Private. At the convenience of the family. Interment, Fairview Cemetery, Cherryville Road, Northampton. Arrangements, Schisler Funeral Home, Northampton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions: Lehigh Valley Humane Society, 640 Dixon Street, Allentown, PA 18103.

Connie J. Donnelly

Connie J. Donnelly, 74, of Bath, formerly of Walnutport, peacefully passed away at her home on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. She was the wife of the late James Donnelly. Born in Wescosville, Connie was a daughter of the late William G. and Martha L. (Bartlet) Becker. She attended Parkland High School. A devoted homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother, Connie was a very talented cook. Throughout the years, she showcased her culinary talents at KidsPeace and various nursing homes, where she was previously employed. Connie’s passion, however, was her love of animals, and she was known to feed as many strays as she could possibly manage.

Survivors: She will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by her three children, Malissa Kuzma and companion, Dennis Pagni, of Lehighton, Gina Schembari of Whitehall, and Michael Persiani of Birdsboro; five grandchildren, Michael, Megan, Samuel, Scott and Shelby; three stepchildren, Lee “Rick”, Anthony and Dona Persiani; a brother, Robert Becker and wife, Jean, of Macungie; three sisters, Virginia Roberts, Mary Reppert, and Edna Holstead and husband, Bob, all of Florida; along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, James, she was predeceased by former husbands, Albert Biege and Lee Persiani, Jr.; as well as six brothers.

Services: A memorial service in celebration of Connie’s life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Saturday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the Lehigh Valley Humane Society, 640 Dixon Street, Allentown, PA 18103.

Elizabeth “Betty” R. (Nause) Laubach

Elizabeth “Betty” R. (Nause) Laubach, 97, formerly of Cherryville, died peacefully Wednesday evening, Dec. 21, 2022, at Sacred Heart Assisted Living, Northampton. She was the wife of the late William N. Laubach who passed in 1983. Born in Northampton, she was the daughter of the late Eli and Esther (Sheckler) Nause-Cawthern.

Betty was employed by the Northampton Area School District as a 3rd grade elementary teacher, Washington Building, Northampton, retiring in 1986 after over 30 years of service. She was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Northampton. A 1943 graduate of the Northampton High School she continued her education at Cedar Crest College 1947, Allentown, where she was a member of the alumnae Assoc and the auxiliary board of directors. She eventually obtained her teaching certification at Kutztown University. Betty enjoyed singing and was a member and soloist of the Bach Choir, Bethlehem for over 30 years. She sang on several choirs and choruses throughout the Lehigh Valley and beyond.

Survivors: Daughter, Connie, wife of Gary Nagy of Cherryville. Son, Richard Laubach and wife Harriet Jaffe of W. Allentown. Four grandchildren, Jendy, Richard, Jesse, and Yuri. Three great- grandchildren.

Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. Call, 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday in funeral home. Interment, Greenwood Cemetery, Howertown. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions: The Bach Choir of Bethlehem, 440 Heckewelder Place, Bethlehem, PA 18018.

Lillian H. Schaffer

Lillian H. Schaffer, 87, a longtime resident of Chapman Quarries, passed away peacefully at Moravian Hall Square in Nazareth on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. She was the wife of the late Richard J.C. Schaffer, with whom she shared 38 loving years of marriage prior to his passing in 1997. Born in Upper Nazareth Township, Lillian was the daughter of the late William A. and Theresa F. (Pflugler) Smith. A proud graduate of Nazareth High School, Class of 1953, she worked for a brief time at the former Nazareth Waste Mill, after marrying Richard. Devoted to her family, Lillian was a wonderful homemaker, loving wife, mother and grandmother, who enjoyed gardening, crocheting, baking and cooking. She was a faithful member of Salem United Church of Christ of Moorestown, where she served on the choir, ladies guild and volunteered for many years.

Survivors: Lillian will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her daughter, Lora A. Oyer and husband, Wayne, of Moore Township; sons, Darrell R. Schaffer and wife, Cindi, of Bethlehem, and Ronald F. Schaffer and wife, Mary Jane, of Moore Township; six grandchildren, Daniel Schaffer, Derek Oyer and wife, Jess, Deanna Schaffer, Kyle Oyer and fiancée, Mariah, Carin Brown and husband, Doug, and Amanda Hirsch and husband, Ben; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Walter W. Smith of Upper Nazareth Township, and Melvin F. Smith and wife, Patricia, of Bath; nieces and nephews.

Services: A memorial service in celebration of Lillian’s life will be held on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at noon in Salem United Church of Christ of Moorestown, 2218 Community Drive, Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Friday morning from 11 a.m. to noon in the church. Burial with a graveside service was held privately with the family at Fairview Cemetery in Moorestown. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Salem United Church of Christ of Moorestown.