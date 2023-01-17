Deborah Keenhold

Deborah A. “Debbie” Keenhold, 64, of Niagara Falls, New York (formerly of Moore Township) died suddenly at her home on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. She was born in Easton, Pa. and was the daughter of Vera M. (Digerlando) Keenhold and the late Charles F Keenhold Jr. She was an alumnus of Holy Family School and a 1976 graduate of Northampton Area High School. Debbie played field hockey in high school. She was a CNA at Easton Hospital. She relocated to Buffalo, New York, where she resided for over 20 years. She is survived by her siblings, Karen (Keenhold) Dietterick of Bushkill Township, Charles F. Keenhold III of Arizona, Kathie Keenhold of Allentown, William Keenhold of Moore Township, Terri Puccio of New York, and Jeffrey Keenhold of Moore Township. She is also survived by many nephews and nieces and great nephews and nieces. Debbie showed a great love for her nephews and nieces, animals, and the elderly. She had a kind heart and often volunteered at Heart Love and Soul Food Pantry in Niagara Falls, New York. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Heart Love and Soul Food Bank (attention Sandra) at 939 Ontario Avenue, Niagara Falls, New York 14305. Please reference Debbie’s name with the donation. Sympathy cards for Vera Keenhold may be sent to PO Box 211, Bath, Pennsylvania 18014. Debbie will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony at Holy Family Cemetery. She will be missed and forever in our hearts. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.