Marion R. Bjorkman

Marion R. Bjorkman, 93, formerly of Moore Township, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving daughters on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Alexandria Manor in Nazareth. She was the beloved wife of the late Walter R. Bjorkman to whom she was married 62 years before his passing in 2015. Born in Chicago, Illinois, Marion was a daughter of the late Charles and Rose (Stockwiz) Plavenz. She was a 1947 graduate of Kelvyn Park High School in Chicago. A devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother, Marion enjoyed the simple life of being a homemaker and caring for her family. She was a talented artist who loved drawing, enjoyed dancing with her husband, and was an avid bowler. Marion was a member of Dryland United Church of Christ.

Survivors: Marion will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her two daughters, Cheryl Sepesi and husband, Jim, of Galivants Ferry, South Carolina, and Susan Gallagher and husband, Edward, of Lehighton; four grandchildren, Joel, Eric, Jennifer and Sarah; four great-grandchildren, Liam, Maiya, Max and Morgan; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Walter, she was predeceased by her sister, Ruth Jumbeck.

Services: Mrs. Bjorkman’s viewing, funeral service and interment at Cedar Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Allentown, were held privately with her family. Arrangements were entrusted to the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Dryland United Church of Christ, 4415 Newburg Road, Nazareth, PA 18064.

Verna M. Longley

Verna M. Longley, 93, of Moore Township, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by love and family on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert C. Longley, with whom she shared 44 years of marriage prior to his passing in 1989. Born in Moore Township, Verna was a daughter of the late Andrew W. and Annie (Schall) Bartholomew. A member of the International Ladies’ Garment Workers’ Union, Verna was a collar setter at the former Sportette Fashions in Moore Township, where she was employed for more than 30 years before retiring in 1988. Although she worked outside her home, family and faith were most important to her. Verna was an active member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses Nazareth Congregation and faithful to the word. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking, word search puzzles, playing guitar, and crocheting.

Survivors: Verna is survived by her daughter, Elaine Teel of Moore Township; two grandchildren, Timothy Teel and wife, Deborah, of Lehighton, and Rhonda Hildenbrandt and husband, Francis, of Catasauqua; two great-grandchildren, Mallory Kocher and husband, Micah, and Noah Hildenbrandt; four great-great-grandchildren, Liam, Marcus, Jackson, and Lucas; along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Robert, she was predeceased by a brother, Lester C. Bartholomew, Sr.; two sisters, Helen Frey and Mabel Butz; and a son-in-law, Ronald W. Teel.

Services: Verna’s viewing, funeral service and interment at Fairview Cemetery, Moorestown, was held privately with the family. Arrangements were entrusted to the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses Nazareth Congregation, 2372 Yost Road, Bath, PA 18014.