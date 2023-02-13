Municipality: Bath Borough

Road name: PA 512

Between: Mill Street and Main Street

Type of work: Utility Work

Work being done by: Local Utility

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging for UGI gas main work.

Start date: Feb. 13

Est completion date: Feb. 13

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

