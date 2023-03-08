Gene F. Hirschel

Gene F. Hirschel, 92, formerly of Bath, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Gracedale Nursing Home, Upper Nazareth Twp., Pa. Born on Nov. 7, 1930, in Bath, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Eugene F. and Carrie (Gold) Rissmiller. Gene was the wife of the late Gilbert H. Hirschel, who died in 1977. She was a member of Christ Church of Bath, U.C.C.

Survivors: She will be missed by her family including her daughter, Gail I. Kocher; son, Gilbert H. Hirschel, Jr.; two grandchildren, Rachael Matchette, Benjamin Kocher; and three great-grandchildren, Jordan, Hannah, and Olivia Matchette. She was preceded in death by two brothers and six sisters.

Services with burial in Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery, Bushkill Twp., will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bartholomew Funeral Home, Bath.

Donald R. Remaly

Donald R. Remaly, 45, of Bath, passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 2, 2023. He will sadly be leaving behind his wife of nearly 18 years, Janice A (Jaquillard) Remaly, and his sons, Travis William and Ryan Shane. He was also a loving dog Dad to Rocco and Arlo. Born in Wilson Borough, a loving son of Lauretta (Rice) Post and stepson of Daniel Post, both of Easton, and son of the late William M. Remaly. Don was a beloved graduate of Nazareth High School, Class of 1997. He was currently employed as a master electrician. Don lived with an appreciation for life. He enjoyed dirt biking, 4-wheeling, fishing with his family, and he especially enjoyed crabbing. Don was also an avid car enthusiast and a member of the Bath American Legion bowling team. Always there to support his sons, he cheered them on in their various activities such as bowling, football, and kickboxing. Don was the life of any get together and always looked forward to spending time with his large extended family. A helping hand and a warm embrace is how he will always be remembered.

Survivors: In addition to his wife, sons, mother and stepfather, he is loved and deeply missed by his brothers, Shane Remaly and wife, Jessica, of Bethlehem, and Michael Remaly and fiancée, Caitlin Ward, of Catasauqua; paternal grandmother, Nancy Remaley of Bethlehem; sisters-in-law, Sheri Grandia and husband, Mike, of Danielsville, Kayla Dingle and husband, James, of Saylorsburg, and Jenna Jaquillard of Easton; brothers-in-law, Jason Jaquillard and wife, Shannon, of Wind Gap, and Blaise Jaquillard and wife, Randi, of Bath; as well as his many nieces and nephews whom he loved and adored, and who loved and adored him. Don was predeceased by his father and a brother-in-law, Justin Jaquillard.

Services: A memorial service in celebration of Don’s life will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 3 p.m. in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Saturday afternoon from noon to 3 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Don’s family to benefit his sons.