Francis P. Pazo

Francis P. Pazo, 81, of Moore Township, formerly of Walnutport, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 20, 2023, at Slate Belt Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Washington Township. He was the loving husband of Lorraine F. (Lill) Pazo. Francis and Lorraine would have celebrated 61 years of marriage on June 9. Born in Coaldale, Schuylkill County, he was a son of the late John I. and Victoria K. (Kruzek) Pazo. A 1959 graduate of Lansford High School, Francis honorably served in the United States Army during Vietnam. He was employed at the former Paris Accessories in Walnutport where he worked as a supervisor for 25 years, until retiring in 2006. Known to possess a good sense of humor, Francis enjoyed playing jokes and pranks on his family and friends. A talented artist, he also enjoyed drawing, and he loved roller coasters, dining out, and camping with his family.

Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Lorraine, he will be deeply missed by his three daughters, Lori Heiser and husband, Troy, with whom he and Lorraine resided, Denise Mikovitch and husband, Robert, of Nazareth, and Darlene Pazo and partner, Lisa Rose, of Nanticoke; six grandchildren, Bradley, Davin, Tyler, Vincent, Justin and Chase; a sister, Theresa Svetz of Hometown; along with many nieces and nephews. Francis was predeceased by two brothers, Joseph and Michael Pazo; and two sisters, Mary Rogalski and Catherine R. Blihar.

Services: A memorial service with Military Honors will be held on Monday, April 3, 2023, at noon in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Monday morning from 11 a.m. to noon in the funeral home. Burial will be private.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the Parkinson’s Foundation at Parkinson.org.

Mary J. Thomas

Mary J. Thomas, 79, of Stockertown, formerly of Martins Creek, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, while surrounded by her family at Northampton Post Acute in Bethlehem Township. She was the loving wife of Bruno Thomas. The couple observed their 22nd wedding anniversary on January 24. Born in Fountain Hill, she was a daughter of the late Claude F. and Dorothy V.E. (Becker) Stull. A 1961 graduate of Liberty High School, Mary was a ceramics teacher for 20 years and a home health aide for Pinebrook Family Answers for 15 years before retiring in 2014. She was a past member of the Bath Area Jaycees and the WIBC 600 bowling club. Throughout the years, Mary enjoyed polka dancing with Bruno, and she cherished spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors: In addition to her loving husband, Bruno, she will be deeply missed by her two sons, Robert D. Adams, Jr. and wife, Cheryl, of Moore Township, and Matthew J. Adams of Stockertown; two step-sons, William Thomas of Clinton, NJ, and Brian Thomas of Hampton, NJ; two step-daughters, Lisa Thomas, and Lori Tyrell and husband, Geoffrey, both of Homer, NY; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Robert Stull of Florida, and Francis “Jack” Stull and wife, Linda, of Maiden Creek; four sisters, Barbara Ziegler and husband, Jim, of Hobe Sound, Florida, Althea Morrison and husband, Tom, of Fort Pierce, Florida, Elizabeth Naylor and husband, Richard, of Bethlehem, and Peggy Whitehouse, of Northampton; along with many nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by a son, Jeffrey J. Adams; a brother, Claude Richard Stull; and a sister, Dorthea Moser.

Services: A memorial service in celebration of Mary’s life will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at 11 a.m. in the George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Thursday morning from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Bethlehem.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 206 E. Main Street, Bath, PA 18014.