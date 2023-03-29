Allen Township, Northampton County – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Troop M Bethlehem Patrol Unit responded to Catasauqua High School, located at 2500 West Bullshead Rd. in Allen Township, on Wednesday, March 29 for a report of an active shooter within the school.

On Wednesday, March 29 at 7:57 a.m., PSP Bethlehem received a phone call reporting there was an active shooter within Catasauqua High School and students had been shot. Multiple Troopers from both the Bethlehem Station and Fogelsville Station responded within minutes and tactically cleared the school and determined that there was no shooter within the school and the call was a hoax.

The Pennsylvania State Police Bethlehem Criminal Investigation Unit is the lead agency in this investigation and is being assisted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Catasauqua School Resource Officer.

Troopers will continue to have a visible presence at schools throughout the region for the remainder of the school year.

