The Bath Area Fish Committee will be hosting their annual kids fishing contest this year from 8 a.m. Saturday, April 29 through 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30. They are currently seeking volunteers and donations.

If you would like to donate to the annual kids fishing contest, please send donations to The Bath Area Fish Committee at P.O. Box 143, Bath PA 18014. The fish committee is also in need of volunteers all-year round for various maintenance such as clean-up and grass cutting (all equipment is provided), and especially leading up to the annual fishing contest.

If you’d like to volunteer for a creek clean-up and dams building on Saturday, April 22 at 9 a.m., meet at the creek in Bath or contact Pete at 610-730-6737 with questions. On Friday, April 28 at 6 p.m., a fish stocking will take place at the creek; anyone who would like to come join and help is welcome to attend. The fish stocking is a great opportunity for children to participate who would like to be involved. If you would like to volunteer for a great cause, be involved and help the creek and the community, please inquire and come be active. Volunteering with the Bath Area Fish Committee is a great opportunity for children, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, students needing to complete community service hours, and anyone else interested in helping; all are vital and welcome.

On Saturday, April 29 the annual kids fishing contest will kick off at 8 a.m. at the Monocacy Creek in Bath. Refreshments and food will be available for purchase Saturday for breakfast and lunch. The contest will conclude at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.

Call Pete at 610-730-6737 for more information and we’ll see you at the creek.