Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: US 22

Between: PA 512 and PA 33

Type of work: Construction

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for construction work. Traffic disruptions will include weeknight single-lane conditions from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., as well as weekend single-lane conditions continuously from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 6 a.m.

Start date: May 22

Est completion date: May 26

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Various

Road name: PA 33

Between: US 22 and Main Street (Tatamy)

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor

Type of restriction: Nighttime

Restriction: Lane restrictions for pavement rehabilitation work. Work will occur 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weeknights and also 24 hours beginning 9 p.m. Friday nights to 6 a.m. Monday morning.

Start date: May 22

Est completion date: May 26

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Will rain cause delays? No

Municipality: Lower Saucon/Hellertown/Williams Township

Road name: Interstate 78 West

Between: Exit 75 (To PA 611) and Exit 60 (PA 309)

Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder Restriction.

Start date: May 22

Est completion date: May 23

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Lower Saucon/Hellertown/Williams Township

Road name: Interstate 78 East

Between: Exit 75 (To PA 611) and Exit 60 (PA 309)

Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder Restriction

Start date: May 24

Est completion date: May 25

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Hellertown Borough

Road name: Easton Road

Between: Water Street and Cherry Lane

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 22

Est completion date: May 23

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: William Penn Highway

Between: Farmersville Road and Emrick Blvd.

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 24

Est completion date: May 24

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bethlehem Township

Road name: Farmersville Road

Between: Green Pond Road and William Penn Highway

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 25

Est completion date: May 25

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Walnutport Borough

Road name: PA 145

Between: Blue Mountain Drive and Mountain View Drive

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 22

Est completion date: May 23

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bushkill Township

Road name: West Mountain Road

Between: Moorestown Road and Moorestown Road

Type of work: Drainage

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 24

Est completion date: May 26

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Moore Township

Road name: PA 946

Between: Moorestown Road and Hoch Road

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 22

Est completion date: May 24

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Nazareth Borough

Road name: High Street

Between: Main Street and Cherry Hill Road

Type of work: Pothole Patching

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 25

Est completion date: May 26

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Nazareth Borough / Plainfield

Road name: PA 191

Between: Pen Argyl Road and Franklin Hill Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 22

Est completion date: May 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bushkill Township / Plainfield

Road name: Jacobsburg Road

Between: Bushkill Center Road and Epps Street

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 23

Est completion date: May 24

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Plainfield Township

Road name: State Park Road

Between: Jacobsburg Road and Church Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.

Start date: May 25

Est completion date: May 26

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Upper Mount Bethel

Road name: Richmond Road

Between: PA 611 and Martins Boulevard

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction.

Start date: May 22

Est completion date: May 22

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Bangor/Washington Township

Road name: Jacktown Road

Between: PA 611 and Main Street

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction.

Start date: May 23

Est completion date: May 23

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Wind Gap/Plainfield Township

Road name: Old Allentown Road

Between: PA 512 and Old Mountain Road

Type of work: Other

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: No restriction.

Start date: May 24

Est completion date: May 24

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

Municipality: Palmer/Plainfield Township

Road name: PA 33

Between: US 22 and Monroe County Line

Type of work: Litter Removal

Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces

Type of restriction: Daytime

Restriction: Shoulder Restriction

Start date: May 22

Est completion date: May 26

Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Will rain cause delays? Yes

