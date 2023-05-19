Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: US 22
Between: PA 512 and PA 33
Type of work: Construction
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restriction in both directions for construction work. Traffic disruptions will include weeknight single-lane conditions from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., as well as weekend single-lane conditions continuously from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 6 a.m.
Start date: May 22
Est completion date: May 26
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Various
Road name: PA 33
Between: US 22 and Main Street (Tatamy)
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor
Type of restriction: Nighttime
Restriction: Lane restrictions for pavement rehabilitation work. Work will occur 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weeknights and also 24 hours beginning 9 p.m. Friday nights to 6 a.m. Monday morning.
Start date: May 22
Est completion date: May 26
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Will rain cause delays? No
Municipality: Lower Saucon/Hellertown/Williams Township
Road name: Interstate 78 West
Between: Exit 75 (To PA 611) and Exit 60 (PA 309)
Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder Restriction.
Start date: May 22
Est completion date: May 23
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Lower Saucon/Hellertown/Williams Township
Road name: Interstate 78 East
Between: Exit 75 (To PA 611) and Exit 60 (PA 309)
Type of work: Shoulder Work/Widening
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder Restriction
Start date: May 24
Est completion date: May 25
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Hellertown Borough
Road name: Easton Road
Between: Water Street and Cherry Lane
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 22
Est completion date: May 23
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: William Penn Highway
Between: Farmersville Road and Emrick Blvd.
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 24
Est completion date: May 24
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bethlehem Township
Road name: Farmersville Road
Between: Green Pond Road and William Penn Highway
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 25
Est completion date: May 25
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Walnutport Borough
Road name: PA 145
Between: Blue Mountain Drive and Mountain View Drive
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 22
Est completion date: May 23
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bushkill Township
Road name: West Mountain Road
Between: Moorestown Road and Moorestown Road
Type of work: Drainage
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 24
Est completion date: May 26
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Moore Township
Road name: PA 946
Between: Moorestown Road and Hoch Road
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 22
Est completion date: May 24
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Nazareth Borough
Road name: High Street
Between: Main Street and Cherry Hill Road
Type of work: Pothole Patching
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 25
Est completion date: May 26
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Nazareth Borough / Plainfield
Road name: PA 191
Between: Pen Argyl Road and Franklin Hill Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 22
Est completion date: May 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bushkill Township / Plainfield
Road name: Jacobsburg Road
Between: Bushkill Center Road and Epps Street
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 23
Est completion date: May 24
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Plainfield Township
Road name: State Park Road
Between: Jacobsburg Road and Church Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging.
Start date: May 25
Est completion date: May 26
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Upper Mount Bethel
Road name: Richmond Road
Between: PA 611 and Martins Boulevard
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction.
Start date: May 22
Est completion date: May 22
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Bangor/Washington Township
Road name: Jacktown Road
Between: PA 611 and Main Street
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction.
Start date: May 23
Est completion date: May 23
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Wind Gap/Plainfield Township
Road name: Old Allentown Road
Between: PA 512 and Old Mountain Road
Type of work: Other
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: No restriction.
Start date: May 24
Est completion date: May 24
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
Municipality: Palmer/Plainfield Township
Road name: PA 33
Between: US 22 and Monroe County Line
Type of work: Litter Removal
Work being done by: PennDOT Maintenance Forces
Type of restriction: Daytime
Restriction: Shoulder Restriction
Start date: May 22
Est completion date: May 26
Restrictions in effect (time of day): 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Will rain cause delays? Yes
